Past and recent voices define Cache Valley’s fate.
1971, Deseret News commentary in response to the Sherwood Hills Ranch development in Sardine/Wellsville canyon: “Novelist Thomas Wolfe called the gateway to Cache Valley ‘the most lovely and enchanting‘ he had ever seen. American Forests, the magazine of the American Forestry Association, described the valley as the country’s ‘most beautiful.’”
1971, USU “Student Life” campus newspaper: “A restaurant and convention hall is being built in Wellsville Canyon. Although what is being done is within the law, many Cache Valley citizens feel the canyon is being marred.”
1975, Herald Journal editorial: “Today, as we celebrate the vision of the pioneers who settled the Salt Lake Valley, then Cache Valley in 1856, we can see that legacy deteriorating. We can see this traditional commitment to orderly growth and development being sacrificed in Cache Valley to the pressures of sprawling urbanization and land speculation.”
1976, Governor Calvin Rampton: “Cache Valley could experience tremendous pressures for population growth. This could become unbridled growth with numerous housing developments and shopping centers replacing what are now well-maintained farms.”
1976, Senator Jake Garn: “Looking to the 21st century, the valley will probably have increased population, business and industry … I hope the growth is planned and orderly and that the valley won’t grow so rapidly that its beauties and living qualities are destroyed.”
1978, “Our Valley’s Destiny” (closing statement from Bear River Association of Governments slide-tape presentation): “Without effective planning, we may one day see our landscape jammed with highways, parking lots, rooftops, commercial and industrial sprawl, leaving the valley with only a resemblance of its rural beauty and charm.” The erstwhile Cache County Commission did not embrace the rudiments of the presentation.
1978, Don Drage (Utah chapter of Soil Conservation Society of America): “I firmly believe the delicate and complex land use issue of farm land protection can’t possibly be resolved in a county unless citizens and the news media play a strong role.”
1979, Citizens Planning Corporation (Benson’s Kenneth Cardon, secretary): “Experience and research upon which [planning and decision-making] is based shows that a non-partisan and non-political influence is critical to objective and unbiased planning.”
1980, Long time Logan-Cache citizen activist Carol Clay: “I had a dream . . . instead of each little city doing its own thing, the residents of the new [county council form of government] decided how they wanted to grow, exactly how to achieve that growth, protect the farm lands and the environment.”
1982, Cache government says no to regional planning: Commissioners state that the current [Cache] planning and zoning process is “capable of handling and responding to the needs of the county.” (HJ staff article.)
1981, Past Cache commissioner Robert Chambers placed considerable emphasis on planning during his six years in office. “ … we couldn’t bring some coordination to planning. Too many want to go it alone.” Responding to an HJ interview Chambers said “coordination of land-use planning among the various Cache communities remained one of the biggest challenges facing government, with particular attention required for the strip development between Smithfield and Logan. Communities will eventually lose identity.” Cache Valley voters rejected Chambers’ reelection November 1981.
1982, former Cache County commissioner comments: “The forest service wants to restrict or categorize and keep people out of the forest areas unless they can walk there. [We] read into your [forest] letters that you want to kick everybody out but the back packers.” The 1984 change of county government ushered in a broader base of countywide reasoning.
2001, Logan architect Tom Jensen: “If we choose to ignore the current issues facing us, there is no question we will have regrets. Imagine strip malls, car lots and fast-food shops from here [Logan] to Wellsville.”
2008, “Keep Cache Valley, Cache Valley: Proposition 1 [to] protect our air, water and way of life.” This voter referendum was defeated.
2008, Young Ward farmer and State representative Evan Olsen: “Lately things are changing. The cities and towns from Hyrum to Smithfield are merging together and becoming a mini Wasatch Front along with their problems. There is a haze that hangs over the south end of the valley. The open green fields are being lost to unlimited development.”
2009, Envision Cache Valley initiative: “Invest in our towns—our centers for living, industry and culture. Protect the agriculture and native land that sustain us.”
2018, Thad Box, HJ columnist: “I think about Utah being one of the fastest growing states. I read letters to the editor against high-density housing proposals. I worry about Utah’s one-party political system . . . ”
2021, The 2009 “Envision Cache Valley” initiative took off with high expectations then crash-landed; no one seems to know where, or why. Across our valley we continue to face the same growth perplexities that have persisted for years. Hopeful and newly installed county and municipal leaders identify “growth” as a central theme to be dealt with, yet there seems lacking a continuity of thought and purpose, valley-wide, in coping with urban incursion. The Herald Journal continues to offer a vital forum for public discourse about matters of quality of life in “Willow Valley.”
Perhaps the valley’s citizenry might be asking: “In whose hands lies our valley’s future?” Numerous growth options and planning tools may address prevailing issues associated with property rights, high-density housing, inner-city development, transportation alternatives, air quality and farmlands preservation. Hopefully, we’re at a stage in our valley’s destiny where the “voice of the people” can yet “define” promising patterns of future growth.
Richard Watkins, a resident of Mendon, served in the 1970s as chair of the Cache Valley Farmlands Study Committee, sponsored by the Bear River Association of Governments.