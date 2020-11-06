Words can be magical, floating on light and airy wings to foster bridges of greater understanding. They can also be weapons hurled in a firestorm of railing accusation, bent on destruction. Often, however, they are leprechauns, mischievously mingling truth with falsehoods in which even the careful may find themselves entangled.
I would like to comment on community columnist Kate Anderson’s article “Election may be contested, but rule of law will prevail,” published in The Herald Journal on Tuesday, Nov. 3. In her article she made many points which, in my opinion, were stated fairly. The overall premise, as given in the title, is a good one and in total her thoughts were eloquent and insightful. However, a statement in her article bothers me a lot and is an example of how easily a misleading statement can be woven into an otherwise well-written piece.
My main concern is not so much the misleading statement itself, but the fact that as a columnist she did not recognize and fix her mistake by doing appropriate research before publishing her words. I understand her column is an opinion piece and, as such, much of what she says is a matter of opinion. But good journalism requires that stated facts should, in fact, be facts. They should not portray the bias of the writer. Alas, none of us is perfect and I hold no ill feelings toward Kate.
The sentence in question is the following quote from her article: “The other has asked that certain rights be stripped away, including the right to bear arms.” The “other” she refers to is obviously Joe Biden, and her statement of “fact” is very misleading. Anyone who has the desire can go to Biden’s website and see what his position is. It is very clear that his position is not to take away the right to bear arms. The problem is that most people will NOT go to Biden’s website to research it. They will take Kate’s word for it because she’s a nice lady who writes well. For good or bad, her words will add one more missile to the Trump arsenal that prevails in Republican territory such as Cache Valley, Utah.
Full disclosure requires I tell you I am a Biden supporter, but my main point is not so much that Kate’s misrepresentation is a disservice to Biden. Rather, it is the chilling effect this kind of mistake has on our constitutional principles which, ironically, her article defends. The possibility of a minority point of view being heard among the majority is tenuous at best, so it is especially important that writers on both sides of the political spectrum be careful in what they put across as fact.
Much of my life has been lived in the warmth of being part of the majority on political issues. I find myself now living in the coolness of the political minority, at least among many family and community members and friends. It has been an interesting experience, to say the least. What has surprised me most is the willingness of many to mirror the views of a friend, family member, or political party they look up to or trust, without actually examining closely the political candidates themselves.
It is well known that Cache Valley folk in general support the Republican Party, and a few brave souls here confessed to me that though they support President Trump, they don’t actually listen to him speak much and “don’t follow the news.” I found others who, though they were happy to respond to my questions about why they like President Trump, were not nearly so eager to listen to any opposing points of view and seemingly had no desire to ask me why I like Joe Biden. Though this kind of herd mentality is understandable on many levels, it is damaging to the integrity of our political system. If the majority sidelines the minority simply because they can, justice is not served and the best solutions to problems are not found. “We the people” will reach our collective finest and best selves only when we include everyone in the conversation.
Year 2020 has been full of turbulence. For most of us, the daily routines of life we used to take for granted have been rocked upside down on many fronts. For me personally, 2020 has also brought profound new insights. For instance, though I do not necessarily support everything in the Black Lives Matter movement, my depth of understanding of the challenges many Black people in America face has increased exponentially. I now have a greater appreciation of and deep heartache for what so many have suffered over the years in “The Land of the Free.” This understanding developed over time as I tried to walk in someone else’s shoes and experience life from someone else’s perspective.
My hope is that though we face many challenges, together as a caring Cache Valley community we can unite in our desire to preserve our democracy and to consider all viewpoints, especially those that do not fit neatly inside majority opinion. May we be less quick to judge and more ready to listen. May those who are the minority among us in whatever form, who feel they have no voice, find instead many hearts willing to give attention and compassion to they whose path is via “the road less traveled.” Though not easy, there is a richness that comes when we enlarge our light of understanding to encompass all perspectives, thereby strengthening the fabric of our community. Something ennobling happens when individuals make an effort to step away from prejudice and divisiveness to build a bridge rather than dig a chasm.
Debbie Mays is a native Cache Valley resident who has lived here for most of her life. She can be reached at alatterdayvoice@gmail.com.