I like to eat. I am really concerned when I look around and see all this wonderful farmland being turned into housing and commercial developments. These developments share idyllic names (Apple Creek, Nibley Farms, Green Meadows) — ironic because these developments have destroyed the apple orchards, the creeks have been re-channeled, and the farms covered with pavement and concrete.
Where are we going and who is in charge? Evan Olsen, a dairy farmer and local legislator for 22 years, was a visionary who often talked about preserving farmland and developing an overall plan for conservation of lands. He tried to pass a bill asking for an 8-cent local option tax to buy development rights on farmland. But it did not pass.
In 2008 in Cache County, a $10 million land preservation bond was on the November ballot and it was voted down. Years ago Wendell Berry, author and farmer, made the case for small farms and denounced industrialized agriculture, which often eliminates the small farmer. When the small farmer can’t afford to farm anymore, the money offered by developers looks increasingly inviting.
What role do city and county planners have to play? A countrywide, statewide, countywide coordinated effort to maintain good agriculture land and build cluster developments in areas less desirable for farming in order to preserve agriculture land is sorely needed.
Looking at the Nibley city 2018 annexation master plan, I was blown away by how much farmland was zoned for development. The annexation area looks like it could be twice as large as the existing city. Over 85 percent or more of the annexation is zoned as housing, commercial, or industry. The land zoned as agricultural within the annexation is mostly owned by Utah State University, Cache County and the city of Nibley. One 47.5 acre block of agricultural land owned by Nibley city in the annexation area could be a location for a high school someday. It’s unclear if this agricultural land is really protected forever or not. Most of the land for annexation between Hyrum and Nibley is now irrigated farmland.
It would be ideal if someone wanted to buy farmland in Cache Valley and protect it from development. Bill Gates has purchased 242,000 acres in 18 states. Shadid Khan, owner of the NFL Jacksonville Jaguars and a worldwide automotive parts company, recently bought 24,000 acres of farmland in Illinois.
Mark Twain and Will Rogers shared the same view. Mark Twain said, “Buy land, they’re not making any more.” There are options to preserve farmland. Some of them are conservation easements, leasing of farmland, agricultural zoning, and cluster development in areas not suited for farming. The Trust for Public Land is a national nonprofit organization that helps people to protect farms as well as other areas of conservation concern.
In the last 20 years in the United States, over 11 million acres of agricultural land has been lost to development. Currently we have about 863 million acres of agricultural land. If this trend continues (losing 11 million acres every 20 years) in less than 90 years we may not have much agricultural land left. So it is very important that we protect our agricultural land now and make the right decisions for the future in Cache Valley and the world. It is easy to talk and write about protecting agricultural land, but the years go by fast and not much has been done to protect the precious land.
Joe Fuhriman, a Cache Valley native and a local farmer, said “It’s going to take more farmland to feed everybody. Dry land that doesn’t have irrigation water its non-productive. That’s where the development should take place.” (Herald Journal July 13, 2018). In Cache Valley we now have a population of over 130,000. By 2040 it is projected the population in the valley will be over 190,000, and by 2050 the population could be close to 250,000.
There is a popular bumper sticker that reads, “No Farms No Food.” Is that what we want for our valley?
Frank J. Smith is a plant biologist residing in unincorporated Cache County.