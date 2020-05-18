Editor's Note: In the interest of balance, The Herald Journal has decided to publish this anonymous column from a local senior-living care provider. It was written in response to a May 12 Soapbox article headlined "Allow families to visit loved ones in nursing homes." The provider was concerned about job repercussions for expressing her opinion.
I am proud to say that I have dedicated the last decade of my life to serving the seniors of Cache Valley in senior living communities. Those of us who spend our days with the Greatest Generation understand that they come to us because they want to continue living the best life they can. We do not care for people who are just waiting to die. They inspire us daily to come up with new, innovative ideas for activities, parties, intellectual stimulation and of course the physical care that they need. We become a family and in turn they take care of us in ways we never new we needed.
Senior living communities are a microcosm of our communities at large. Everyone has their own opinions, especially about COVID-19. Some feel satisfied with their lives and are willing to take risks and possibly be exposed, others are live in fear of exposure each day. As a community filled with the most vulnerable among us, it is our responsibility to protect them all. We cannot and will not pick and choose. If one among us is exposed, we are all exposed. Some families have chosen to take their loved ones home during this time, others do not have the resources to do so. Our job is to continue to love, support and protect each resident no matter their opinion or that of their family.
These communities are bound by state and federal regulatory agencies who utilize all available research, science and best practices to implement standards that will protect and ensure that our seniors are safe and well cared for. Local assisted-living and skilled-nursing communities do not have a choice but to adhere to the standards given to us by those agencies. While these standards have been incredibly taxing on the residents and staff in senior livings, they are ultimately for their protection.
Staff in these communities have risen to the challenge of finding new, meaningful ways to interact, entertain and often times do anything necessary to bring a smile to the face of a resident. Many of these residents, if at home, would have far less interaction. In my experience, seniors move to senior living so that they have the physical and social resources to live their life to the fullest. They want to live, they want to socialize, have activities, be around people, and through the struggles of COVID-19 we are finding ways to continue to do this. We take this responsibility seriously.
I recently read what someone else “sees” when they are in these communities. Let me tell you what I see. I see a generation who has done hard things and can still do hard things. I see resilient seniors who are trying to stay upbeat and positive. I see Facetime phone calls with grandkids with joy and smiles all the way around. I see signs, painting, decorations on windows. I see employees donned in uncomfortable personal protective equipment all day but with a smile on their face because they know this will protect the people they love and care for. I see employees sacrificing family time to stay after their shifts to curl a resident’s hair, read the newspaper with them, anything to bring some light to their day. I see a community of people coming together to fight the unknown.
These circumstances are less than ideal, no one will argue that this isn’t difficult, that most people, in senior livings or not, are experiencing more depression, anxiety, etc. Let’s come together to find ways to protect each other and support each other. Let’s focus on the positive, let’s talk about the good, the service, the beautiful moments that we do find each day. That is what I see.