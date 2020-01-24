The Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Yellowstone to Uintas Connection sent a 60-day notice of intent to sue to the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service this week, stating they will file a lawsuit to stop the Forest Service’s decision to allow construction of the Crow Creek Pipeline through six National Forest Inventoried Roadless Areas in southeast Idaho.
The project area occurs within the regional and nationally significant Yellowstone to Uintas Corridor. Over a decade ago, the Forest Service published a map of this corridor, outlining the higher elevation connections between the Greater Yellowstone ecosystem and the Uinta Mountains, and the northern and southern Rockies. Historically, grizzly bears, lynx, and wolverine have utilized this corridor. Today, the corridor is heavily fragmented with roads, timber harvest, OHVs, human-created noise, and livestock grazing.
Last November the Forest Service authorized a private company to clear-cut a 50-foot wide, 18.2-mile-long right of way for construction of an underground natural gas pipeline in southeastern Idaho. The Forest Service decision provides the private company with a 50-foot right of way during construction, and a permanent 20-foot right of way to maintain the pipeline. In addition to the pipeline itself and the utility right of way, there will also be above-ground facilities such as valves and staging areas.
The pipeline utility route will be, in actual effect, a permanent 18.2-mile road through National Forest lands, despite the fact that these public lands have been classified and protected as federal Inventoried Roadless Areas under the Clinton-era Roadless Rule. That means motorized vehicles will use this corridor in perpetuity to maintain and inspect the pipeline and remove vegetation. The pipeline utility route will permanently cut through six different National Forest Inventoried Roadless Areas and thus cause permanent vegetation removal, increased sight-lines for poaching, increased noxious weed introductions, and abundant new opportunities for illegal motor vehicle use in perpetuity in these currently roadless areas, most of which would be designated as wilderness under the Northern Rockies Ecosystem Protection Act currently before the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives.
There are exactly zero benefits to public lands or wildlife from this project. Just the opposite, in fact, as the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service stated that grizzly bears, Ute ladies’ tresses orchid, and yellow-billed cuckoo — all of which are on the Endangered Species List — may be present in the project area. The agency also found lynx and wolverine, which are candidates for endangered species listing, may be present in the area, which is also directly adjacent to federally designated lynx critical habitat.
This project is so inconsistent with the existing Forest Plan for these public lands that the Forest Service will have to enact a formal amendment to its land management plan in order for the project to be lawful. This site-specific amendment to change the management plan for the entire National Forest for the benefit of a private natural gas company is a classic example of what land use planners call “spot zoning.” That means giving one person or entity special treatment while expecting everyone else to follow the rules. In essence, the federal taxpayers who own these public lands are subsidizing the profit margin of a private natural gas company at the expense of the ecological integrity of their public lands and wildlife.”
The Crow Creek pipeline proposal would result in wildlife displacement and habitat fragmentation in the regionally significant wildlife corridor between Yellowstone and the Uintas. The project analysis fails to seriously take into account wildlife habitat fragmentation, illegal OHV activity related to the proposed pipeline route, and possible pipeline malfunction. Adding to that, the proposed mitigation measures are insufficient.
It’s important to note we are giving the Forest Service the opportunity to address the serious legal problems with this decision before actually filing a lawsuit. For the sake of our public lands and wildlife — especially the plants and animals on the Endangered Species List — we truly hope the Forest Service reconsiders its decision and takes the steps necessary to bring the project in compliance with federal law.
Mike Garrity is the executive director of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies, and Jason Christensen is the director of Yellowstone to Uintas Connection, based in Mendon.