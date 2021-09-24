Half a dozen house cats in Cache County have been euthanized in recent years due to likely rabies exposure. Stray cat populations continue to grow as Logan city no longer provides shelter for stray, lost, and abandoned cats in cooperation with the Cache Humane Society, where in the past the vast majority of nearly 400 cats a year were adopted to new homes.
It is time for both the City of Logan and Cache County to work together for the good of both people and pets. We are overdue for implementing consistent countywide animal care and control ordinances including pet licensing as an important tool for incentivizing responsible pet ownership. The licensing process could be administered through local veterinarians as they provide the state mandated rabies vaccinations for both cats and dogs. Even token fees help defray the cost of three full time Animal Control Officers.
The City of Logan has too many abandoned and free-roaming fertile house cats. Other municipalities have found effective ways to incentivize better animal care and control through licensing programs which provide a deep discount for pets which have been spayed or neutered. Benefits of pet licensing include a higher rate of sterilization, ease of reuniting lost pets with their owners, and the assurance that pets are vaccinated against rabies.
In 2019 the City of Logan decided not to renew its contract with the Cache Humane Society. The closest alternative provider was in Brigham City, so the Logan City Police Department (LCPD) retrofitted a car wash bay to serve as a dog impound facility, and posted on their website that they would no longer provide shelter services for stray, lost, and abandoned cats.
The Animal Control Ordinance was rewritten in 2019, substituting the word “may” for “shall” so that the Animal Control Officers would not be required to provide shelter nor impound nuisance animals at-large despite the fact that Logan City residents were calling Animal Control for help with dozens of lost, stray, and abandoned cats per month. In 2018, Cache Humane sheltered 377 cats picked up by Logan Animal Control. Ten percent were reunited with their owners, and 89% were adopted to new homes. The vast majority of the cats adopted to new homes required spay/neuter surgery. Now all those abandoned pets are free-range fertile cats giving birth to new generations of feral cats.
The feeble efforts to implement a Trap-Neuter-Release (TNR) program are neither sufficient nor humane, especially in light of the fact that when adoption services were available, the vast majority of cats trapped were actually abandoned pets that got a second chance to be a beloved pet. Top environmental organizations such as The Wilderness Society have formal position statements against TNR, as it is considered inhumane, especially in places with cold winters. Studies have found that colony sizes do not shrink over the years, and the cats inflict harm on local ecosystems. There may be rare exceptions including the USU Aggie Cats program which is very different in that it has colony caretakers and some cats initially fearful became habituated to their caretakers and were ultimately adopted.
State and local ordinances mandate tracking statistics on impounded animals: that data should be shared weekly or at least monthly to highlight the magnitude of the problem: “The animal shelter shall keep a record of each animal impounded as provided by law and the rules and regulations adopted by the Director. (Ord. 19-06, 2019)” Logan City has rejected written requests to release the number of animals that have entered their new shelter and to state the outcome for those animals.
The State mandates Special Measures for the Control of Rabies: “Local governments should establish effective programs to ensure vaccination of all dogs, cats, and ferrets and to remove strays and unwanted animals.”; “Stray animals: Each municipal or county animal control officer shall hold any unidentified or unclaimed stray animal in safe and humane custody for a minimum of five business days after the time of impound and prior to making any final disposition of the animal (11-46-103).”
Let’s borrow a page from Weber County Animal Services mission & vision statements: “Our Mission: We strive to transform lives through providing animal care, educating and promoting responsible pet ownership, provide safety and resources for the community, and encouraging compassion and positive relationships between people and animals. We are committed to finding every healthy and treatable animal a home. Our Vision: A humane community for every animal and every owner practices responsible pet ownership.”
Most people don’t realize that the leash law applies to cats as well as dogs: pets are not supposed to wander at-large. In municipalities with licensing and community education there’s a new trend to build catios, which are enclosed patios and window nooks for pet cats to get fresh air without access to killing local birds, reptiles, insects and amphibians. I look forward to the day when we have local catio tours just like garden tours, to inspire responsible pet ownership.
We can also take a page from Calgary’s playbook: “Cats found "at large" in our city are taken off the street and impounded because: it’s a violation under the Responsible Pet Ownership Bylaw, and stray animals create safety issues for Calgarians and for the animals.” Protect people and wildlife!
Hilary Shughart is a resident of Logan. She can be reached at hilary.shughart@gmail.com