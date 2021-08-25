As a Utah faith leader, I hope Senators Mitt Romney and Mike Lee can help the U.S. Senate find common ground to ensure fairness and equality for all Americans. For decades, Congress has neglected its responsibility to protect the LGBTQ community — but with both parties now proposing to add nondiscrimination protections to federal law, 2021 could change that. I look to Senators Romney and Lee to join in hammering out the details of this crucial legislation.
I have served as Associate Pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Logan since 2018. Our congregation, with just over 200 members, welcomes the LGBTQ community into the full life of our faith community. For me, that was clear from my earliest discussions about my position here when I was candid about my marriage to my wife and the importance my identity has in shaping my ministry. The sign outside our church emphasizing that all are welcome includes a rainbow, sending an unmistakable message of inclusiveness.
First Presbyterian’s embrace of all people has attracted members who have been unable to reconcile their sexual orientation or gender identity with their faith in other congregations or denominations. I ‘ve frequently had conversations about this kind of conflict of conscience with students at Utah State University, where I ‘ve been invited to speak on a number of occasions. There, I have learned about struggles young LGBTQ people have experienced in finding acceptance from their family, with some of them shamed with the message that the only way to live as a gay Christian is to be celibate.
I’m also aware that LGBTQ students and their allies have been organizing on campus to confront discrimination that both students and faculty have faced. For transgender folks, both on campus and in Logan generally, access to appropriate healthcare has been a recurrent issue, with many finding it necessary to travel the hour and a half to Salt Lake City to get the services they require. That places a particular burden on students, who are at a vulnerable age and have limited economic resources.
Equality and extending the inclusive love of God to all people are my way of living out my religious convictions. When people use family values as a way to stigmatize the LGBTQ community, my response is that defending all families — and, most importantly, the children of all families — is the most important family value.
I’ve seen progress on LGBTQ equality in my lifetime — and in Utah, the state has acted affirmatively to combat discrimination. Still, as a nation we have a long way to go. I’ve learned that one in three LGBTQ Americans, according to a 2020 survey, experienced discrimination — in public spaces, on the job, in schools, and in their own neighborhoods — in just the previous year.
That number rises to 60 percent among transgender people, who endure exceptionally high levels of unemployment, poverty, and homelessness. They are also stalked by violence, with a record 44 hate-motivated murders nationwide last year.
Black and Latino LGBTQ folks face greater poverty rates than communities of color generally. Less than half the states protect the community’s youth from bullying in school. Elders often find themselves having to re-closet themselves, with nearly half of same-sex couples reporting discrimination in seeking senior housing.
Thankfully, there is now hope Congress might finally act. For the first time, both Democrats and Republicans have put forward measures that add LGBTQ protections to our nation’s civil rights laws. The major disagreement between the two parties involves balancing the urgent need to protect LGBTQ people with the religious freedom fundamental to American life.
Finding a path to getting that job done is what legislators do when committed to solving problems, and Senators Romney and Lee can look to the 21 states with laws prohibiting anti-LGBTQ discrimination without compromising religious freedoms.
Washington can follow suit, with senators reaching across the aisle to end the divisive pattern that pits religious liberties against the rights of LGBTQ Americans. Every major civil rights advance — from the 1964 Civil Rights Act to the Americans With Disabilities Act — has found the appropriate balance.
Senators Romney and Lee: One hundred thousand LGBTQ Utahns, their families, and their friends are counting on you.