On Monday evening President Trump decided to take a stroll through downtown Washington, D.C. After security forces, at the direction of Attorney General William Barr, used flash grenades and chemical sprays to disperse a peaceful demonstration, the president proceeded to walk from the White House to the nearby 204-year-old St. John’s Episcopal Church at Lafayette Square. St. John’s is often referred to as the "Church of the Presidents" because every president since James Madison has worshiped there at some point in their presidency, including President Trump on the day of his inauguration in 2017. His appearance at St. John’s on Monday night was the first time he had been back since then.
When the president and his entourage arrived at the church, his daughter, Ivanka Trump, pulled a Bible out of her $1,540 MaxMara handbag and handed it to the president, who proceeded to hold it up in his right hand and wave it around while he stood in front of the church sign. His face bore no expression as reporters took his photograph, he made no statement about why he was there, and in fact the only thing he did say was that the Bible he was holding was not his own, and then after about 15 minutes he and his entourage (which also included AG Bill Barr, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows) left and walked back to the White House.
President Trump’s visit to St. John’s was neither requested nor approved by anyone at the church. In fact, security forces prior to the president’s arrival chased off members of the clergy at St. John’s, who had been standing in front of the church handing out water bottles to the protestors. In a bizarre coincidence, the rector of St. John’s, The Rev. Robert Fisher, was appearing on Fox News at the exact same time the president was staging his photo-op in front of the church. In response Fisher remarked, “It feels like … a surreal moment for me. I feel like I’m in some alternative universe in some way.”
The president’s visit was subsequently roundly condemned by religious leaders across the theological spectrum, with the presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, the Most Rev. Michael Curry (best known for his sermon at the royal wedding a few years ago) remarking that through his actions the president “used a church building and the Holy Bible for partisan political purposes. This was done in a time of deep hurt and pain in our country, and his action did nothing to help us or to heal us. The Bible the president held up and the church he stood in front of represent the values of love, of justice, of compassion, and of a way to heal our hurts. We need our president, and all who hold office, to be moral leaders who help us to be a people and nation living these values.”
At this point it is unclear what exactly the purpose was of the president’s visit to St. John’s. (Whatever it was, he doubled down the next day by staging a photo-op at the Roman Catholic National Shrine to St. John Paul II.) Perhaps it was nothing more than an attempt to shore up support from his political base during an election year. Maybe the president thought that if he held a Bible and stood in front of a church that somehow the veneer of being a Christian would rub off on him. If that was his intent then he betrayed his ignorance in understanding what exactly a church is. A church is not, as someone once remarked, “four walls and a sermon,” instead it is a living entity comprised of its members who, with other Christians around the world, make up the body of Christ.
During this pandemic religious leaders from a multitude of denominations have had to rethink what exactly it means "to do church." It isn’t easy to set aside many centuries of liturgical practice, but it is a useful reminder that while we use liturgy to worship, we should not worship the liturgy. I have witnessed or heard about the ways our local religious community have responded to COVID-19 through online worship, Zoom gatherings, telephone calls, and, most importantly through those simple acts of kindness towards one another, among which the simplest and highest act of “loving thy neighbor” is wearing a mask.
One of the great privileges and joys I have had during my time serving as a religious leader in our community has been the opportunity to get to know, worship, and work with other local faith leaders from all ends of the theological spectrum in ways that are unheard of in other locations. Probably the capstone example of this is the annual Interfaith Thanksgiving service at the Logan Tabernacle, which is sponsored by the Cache Community Connections organization. It is an occasion to show that, despite differing religious beliefs, there are some things we all share in common as human beings.
It is this vision that we desperately need in our nation right now, and it is something that, throughout our country’s history, we have looked to our leaders to provide. We need, now more than ever, leadership that can offer us something to aspire to rather than something to ruthlessly suppress. Perhaps President Lincoln offered the best example of this hope in his first inaugural address: “We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory will swell when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”
The Rev. Steve Sturgeon is Vicar of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Logan.