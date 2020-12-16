When I was a young college student I studied German, history, and art in Vienna, Austria. Earlier, I had gained some appreciation for opera. Living a couple of blocks away from the Viennese Opera House, I found myself seeing an opera or two every week. I went stehplatz (standing room), that cost me around 20 cents, sitting with other Austrian students in the hall waiting to be let in and the performances to begin.
I attended the University of Vienna as part of an American travel-abroad program. When the school year began, I was almost the only American student attending the operas. As the year progressed other Americans gradually joined so that by the end of the school year there were scores of us. Many had become avid opera-goers and had learned to clap vigorously and yell “bravo” to the singers, who had become their idols. Thanks to Michael Ballam, we have interest in opera in Logan. I would suggest that we might “grow” more interest in art ... if we had a art museum.
Some years ago, I bought the Army-Navy store and the other two adjacent buildings at 300 N. Main in downtown Logan. I wanted to see an art museum in Logan. I presented the idea to three successive mayors. None of them thought it was what Logan needed. I held the building until very recently when the city decided they wanted to obtain the properties for development. I finally sold the tired old buildings; I was tired too.
However, I have continued to think that Logan would beneﬁt from an art museum. As a casual traveler, I have been to museums in London, Paris, Madrid, Berlin, Vienna, Italy, Egypt, and Israel, as well as New York, Salt Lake, Provo, and elsewhere. Over the years, my ideas for a museum for Logan have matured. There are three buildings in the grouping that the city purchased from me. I now would like to see us have three kinds of museums, one for art, another for children, and a third for the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers relics (and Darrin Smith's historical papers).
Such a variety of museums would ﬁt the interests of a variety of ages and backgrounds. It would give both those who live in Logan and those who travel here “something to do.”
A MUSEUM COMPLEX FOR LOGAN
When families and individuals come to town, they ask, “What is there to do?” Some might go to a park. Others would come to visit family; others look to play golf or ski or do whatever will help them enjoy themselves based in their interests in Logan. Outside of a beautiful valley, cheese, and Utah State University, not much intrigues people to visit Logan for any specific reason.
However, each person who stays overnight in Logan will spend money. Each tourist who comes here builds the economy. Museums are a draw for people to visit a place. They are a measure of a community's self-awareness and even pride in the past and present. I have told various people that Logan would beneﬁt from a museum, even a complex of museums.
Logan City, thank you for buying the three vacant buildings adjacent to City Hall and Logan's public library at 300 N. Main. I could suggest that Logan City look further than just more development. We have a three block retail space that if fostered, I hope, can continue returning to earlier glories.
So, I still suggest that the city create a museum, even a complex of museums at 300 N. Main. The largest one would be in the former garage, 12,000 square feet, another one has been called “the Army-Navy store,” and is 5,500 square feet, and a third building, the “Muffler Shop,” has 5,500 square feet. These three buildings could become a complex of museums.
The three buildings represent an opportunity for Logan (and Cache Valley) to have a unique “museum complex,” consisting in:
1. The Garage: a museum of the ﬁne, contemporary artists of Utah. Artists will be invited to submit one piece of their work for association on the walls with other “ﬁne art” artists. Sculptures could also be accepted. Such a museum would have great regional, even national interest. Relatively speaking, once in place, its operation would comparatively low in expense. A beginning goal would be to have 100 pieces of different artists’ works.
2. The Anny-Navy Store: a children's museum ﬁlled with “fun, learning and experiencing situations” that would bring children back again and again, especially as they get books for themselves from the nearby library.
3. In the Muﬁler Shop, a pioneer museum would feature relics from the past. It would be monitored by those concerned with historical preservation from the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. It could include the papers and other relevant memorabilia collected by Darrin Smith and other local historians.
I receive an art magazine monthly that features some of the nation's best artists. Often, there are artists from the Logan area. This October's issue had two, Luke Frazier, and Jeremy Winborg. Both artist's works were shown in the magazine. Winborg had a second one on the back cover as well.
I would guess relatively few know these two Cache Valley artists. It's a shame. They are really good. Not knowing of them, one can’t care very much. Yet, they are at the top of their ﬁeld. A museum that featured these and other ﬁne artists could make them known. People would travel to come to Logan. Some might even build a grand house and share with us the beauty of our valley?
Gene Needham is a local businessman and owner of the Logan Fine Art Gallery.