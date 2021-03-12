The Logan River is one of Cache Valley’s greatest assets, providing water for valley residents, agriculture, wildlife, and recreation. For this reason, you may be surprised to hear about a proposal to divert water from the Logan River just below First Dam near Crockett Avenue. The proposed project could significantly impact flows in the Logan River, yet residents are expected to provide feedback on the project by March 16th despite limited information and many unanswered questions.
To provide some background, JUB Engineering, a firm from Salt Lake City, is the company proposing the Crockett Project. To fund the project, JUB is seeking a grant from the Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations Program, a program offered by the NRCS (Natural Resource Conservation Service). The stated goals of the Crockett Project are to improve flood control in the Logan River Watershed and improve water delivery efficiency for irrigation, among other environmental and recreation goals. JUB intends to achieve these goals by converting several open canals into buried irrigation pipelines, starting at Crockett Avenue. This conversion of open canals to pipelines, according to JUB, will prevent canal overflow during large storm events. Furthermore, putting canal water in pipelines will improve the efficiency of water delivery for agriculture since there will be less water lost from surface evaporation, soil infiltration and canal-side vegetation growth.
As currently proposed, JUB would not only pipe existing canals, but also divert an unspecified amount of water from the Logan River at the Crockett Avenue diversion. Additionally, JUB would extend water pipelines in two directions: to the west of Logan beyond city limits and northwards towards North Logan and Hyde Park. Given that the project would receive its funding from a federal grant program, JUB is required to elicit public feedback. Two public meetings have been held so far, on Jan. 28 and on March 4.
Unfortunately, many questions about the project have yet to be answered. For example, when asked how the project would impact flow in the Logan River during the Jan. 28 meeting, Zan Murray, the project manager with JUB Engineers, said, “Obviously if the diversion changes location it’s going to affect how the river flows,” but Mr. Murray did not provide a specific estimate of how much river flows would change.
Additionally, when asked who would oversee decisions about whether excess water from the project would be used for agriculture or residential use, Murray said, “At this point in time, there are some ideas out there about potential people who might oversee a secondary system that would go to residential users, but those details are still in flux and part of discussion.” From this answer, it would seem that some of the water from the diversion might be used for residential use, in addition to agriculture. How much for each is still unclear.
Before JUB moves further in the development process, I feel Cache Valley residents need a number of questions answered.
First, what amount of water would actually be diverted from the Logan River as a result of this project and how would this impact flow in the Logan River? Without a specific number, or even a range, it is impossible for Logan residents to know how the project will impact their recreation opportunities, homes, and businesses. Moreover, without this information, it is difficult to know whether the project actually addresses its stated goals of improving flood control and water delivery efficiency for agriculture.
Second, to what extent have flood control issues already been addressed through the many recent restoration projects along the Logan River? As many Logan residents know, multi-million dollar restoration projects were completed in the last few years to improve flood control, fish and wildlife habitat, and recreation opportunities along the river. These included projects at Rendezvous Park, Denzel Stewart Nature Park, and between Main St and 100 E near Riverwoods Conference Center, among others. Each of these projects was funded through a combination of state and federal grants and by local taxpayers. What was the point of these projects if flood risks were not alleviated? Additionally, will the many recreation and fisheries benefits of these recent projects be undermined by the Crockett Project if flow in the Logan River is reduced?
Third, since converting open irrigation canals to piped canals will greatly improve water efficiency, according to JUB, is it necessary to both pipe canals and divert more water from the Logan River? In other words, if there are such large efficiency gains from piping canals, why wouldn’t piping canals be sufficient?
Fourth, who will actually receive water as a result of this project? More specifically, what percent of diverted water, as well as water made available through efficiency improvements, will actually be allocated for agriculture, and how much for residential use? It is misleading to frame this project as protecting water for agricultural use if the water will be going to areas that may soon be converted to homes. The proposed areas to receive piped water are North Logan, Hyde Park, and the area west of Logan City limits, all of which are hotbeds for housing development. Residential development is fine, but if this project will indeed expand development (and not agriculture), further questions should be considered about that development, such as whether new homes would be affordable and help address our valley’s affordable housing problems. And if residential development will expand as a result of this project, to what extent will our valley’s farmland be impacted?
Finally, if flows in the Logan River are reduced, how would this impact the many free outdoor recreation opportunities along the river (e.g., walking, biking, wildlife watching, and fishing)? Moreover, how is depriving middle and lower income residents of free recreation opportunities, particularly on the west side of Logan, being evaluated against other project metrics? If flows are reduced on the Logan River, the value of the many walking paths, fishing holes, and rapids for floating will be greatly reduced. These recreation opportunities are close to where Logan residents live. For people who can’t always escape to the nearby canyons or marshes, these in-town opportunities are invaluable.
JUB is required to have a public comment period, which is available through March 16. All comments can be emailed to loganriver@utwatershed.com with the subject line “Logan River Watershed Plan Comment.” Instructions for submitting comments by mail can be found here. I strongly recommend submitting any questions you have, even if they are similar to the ones outlined above, by the March 16 deadline. The scope of this project will only narrow with time, and clearly, there are many questions left to be answered before any project proceeds
Logan Christian grew up in Logan and attended Utah State University's Quinney College of Natural Resources. He currently works as a remote environmental education instructor for the Multnomah Education Service District, an entity based in the Portland Metropolitan Area.