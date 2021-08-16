In recent weeks I have heard people wonder if Bear Lake has ever been this low before. They hear about the horrible drought and Lake Powell drying up and assume that Bear Lake is experiencing the same problems.
Looking at historical data, it has been considerably lower in the past. There is no dam on Bear Lake. It fills as water from the Bear River is diverted into Mud Lake (wetlands at the north end), through the Rainbow Canal, in the spring. The majority of the Bear Lake Waterfowl Refuge is controlled by dikes and channels. This complex increases in elevation during runoff and the excess water is released into the lake through the gates near the North Beach Jetty. Once in the lake, the water can only leave through evaporation or pumping into the outlet canal at Lifton. It is different than reservoirs that need to constantly release water to the river downstream.
How the water is released or pumped out of the lake is now controlled by a complex agreement between PacifiCorp and the Bear River Water users. Bear Lake Watch also participates in negotiations. PacifiCorp is responsible for delivering the water. In reality, there is a reservoir on top of a natural lake.
Around 1917, the Lifton pumping plant and canals were built and downstream hydropower plants were constructed. The first below the lake is near Soda Springs, Idaho. It is at Alexander Reservoir and is known as the Soda Plant. As the river winds through southeastern Idaho, two more plants, Cove and Grace, were constructed on diversions. Downstream is the Oneida Plant which created Oneida Reservoir. The gradient of the river then flattens out and the last impoundment is the Cutler Marsh, which in addition to the Bear River, collects stream water from Cache Valley and was made by the Cutler Dam. What is left of the river at this point flows past Corinne into the Bear River Bird Refuge near Brigham and then the Great Salt Lake.
Once the lower Bear River was dammed and tamed, the Bear River Compact, which was established in the early 1950s, described how the water was to be used for irrigation between Wyoming, Utah and Idaho. Hundreds of different water rights were incorporated into canal companies that then regulated the many users from various diversions. These water companies are now grouped into the Bear River Water Users. They produce millions of dollars worth of agricultural goods and employ thousands of people.
If you look at Bear Lake you see that it has a lot of water in it, approximately 6 million acre feet. The average depth is over 100 feet. The elevation of the lake today (8/13/21) is 5913.4 feet UP&L datum. That leaves 14 feet of water in the Bear Lake State Park Marina. Plenty of water to launch boats and play on the lake while continuing to supply water for power and irrigation.
I have seen the lake at its highs and lows over the last 48 years. The one thing that is apparent is the growing demand for water the population growth. Geologic studies indicate that Bear Lake may have been 60 feet higher and lower than present. Humans have no control in those long term events. I hope that in the future we can understand that this lake is a unique resource that we are lucky to enjoy. We need to do everything we can to preserve Bear Lake for the next thousand years (at least).
Bryce Nielson operates Cisco Charters at Bear Lake. This commentary originally appeared in the online newspaper The Rich County Times, as an installment of Nielson's regular column "Cisco Sonar."