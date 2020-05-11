Did you, your wife or your mother have a nice Mother’s Day last Sunday? I hope Jane did, our kids are all good to remember and send or bring something special.
This crazy year, it is so sad that we can’t all get together in person, but thanks to the U.S. Postal Service, the internet, and the phone, we are able to keep in touch and remember important dates accordingly.
Quite a few of our grandchildren had graduations, or rather “virtual graduations,” so we sent them cards and gifts of congratulations. Then we went to the homes to give them a book and a card.
The world still goes around, the sun comes up in the morning and goes down at night, seasons change, and everything seems to be the same — except shaking hands, giving hugs and being there in person. As I write this, white blossoms are dropping out of our windows facing Aspen Drive. It almost looks like snow falling to the ground, except the people walking by don’t have any coats on!
We will observe Memorial Day visiting the cemeteries nearby, placing flowers on graves of loved ones and remembering those who are buried in other places. When I was a young boy, we made the long trip from Magna to Hyrum to place flowers on the graves of my mother’s parents, Charles and Emma Shaw. Jane and I now do that and go down to Salt Lake City Cemetery where her folks are buried and out to Valley View Cemetery where my parents are buried. It’s a nice time to pause and remember “the good old days” and pay respect and honor to those who have preceded us.
Do you remember the old song, “Memories are made of this?” That may not be the correct title, but it begins, “Sweet, sweet, the memories give to us … ” I listen to some music every day. When I finish my morning exercises (about 5:30 or 6:00), I come down and rest for a while before showering and getting ready for the day. I turn on some soft music that comes with Comcast, and it’s relaxing and brings back special memories of my days on this earth.
Before I get too melancholy here, let’s get on with the one topic that is most talked about today: THE virus! Gradually we seem to be getting back to “normal.” Folks still wear masks when going to the store, doctor appointments, and more establishments that are being opened “for business.” The Sports Academy is open with limits of how many may be in the various venues at any one time, and gradually normalcy is becoming reality.
Jane is so glad to be back swimming for her exercising. I wonder how many more days, weeks and/or months it will take so we can go to church together? See a movie in a theater once more? It is so sad that no operas and musicals will be held this year in the Eccles Theater. No summer citizens, no crowded motels, just lots of beautiful skies, trees and flowers for those of us blessed to live in this beautiful Cache Valley.
I hear some say we now live in the “new normal.” The old one suits me fine, and hopefully we’ll get back to that.
The threat of coronavirus is weighing on everyone of us. But no matter how hard it gets, there’s always a cold weapon known as a sense of humor. And some people aren’t missing a chance to spice up the hard times with jokes, and funny quips.
All puns intended. Here is just one: My dog has been so happy that everyone is walking for the quarantine that his tail has stopped working. So we went to the vet and he said, “He sprained his tail from excessively wagging it!”
Here is one more: “Me and my dad are sharing the dining room table working from home today. He’s an aerospace engineer on a conference call ordering fuselage prototypes and I’m drawing a duck!”
What really perks up my day is to walk outside in the beautiful sunshine and go around in our yard and see the beautiful trees and the many plants that Jane and some helpers have put in this year. It surely brightens up every day. I enjoy each season, but the good old summertime is my favorite.
When I lived in Arizona, I didn’t care much for the summers. I guess my favorite places to live for all seasons are the isles of the Pacific. I often think back and look at the photos of when we were there on our mission for our church, working with church schools in Samoa, Tonga, Kiribati, Fiji, and New Zealand. Perfect temperatures, although quite humid all the time. Tropical vegetation and warm ocean waters. Really was paradise in many ways.
However we have made Logan our home for most of our lives, and there is no place we’d rather be than Logan, Utah, Cache Valley, USA. The main thing to do is to be happy where you are planted. Be happy and let you face and emotions show it!
I like the old song, “When You’re Smiling.” Here is part of it: “When you smiling, always smiling, the whole world smiles with you. And when your happy, you turn on the sun, the rain stops raining, you’re happy again … so keep on smiling, always smiling and the whole world smiles with you.”
Smiling and looking for the happy things day by day really is more healthy than being pessimistic and worrying all the time! That’s free advice from “Dr. Monson!” Some people still call me that in stores and such, but I just smile and tell them thanks. If anyone is nearby and gives me a questioning look, I smile and say, “I once was a doctor, but not the kind that helped anyone with physical or mental problems.”
Jay Monson is a former educator, and also served on the Utah State Board of Education, Cache County Council, and Logan City Council. He may be reached at monson.jay@gmail.com.