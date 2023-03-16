Chad Hawkes new

OK, here’s a question for all of you outdoor adventure-type thrill seekers, hunters and explorers. During winters like the one we just had with mondo amounts of snow and cold, does Bigfoot (aka, Sasquatch) change fur colors to all-white like snowshoe hares and weasels?

I know, right? A totally legit question and I’ve certainly spent literally tens of minutes wondering what one would look like. As usual, I put the question to some of my school kids who mostly responded with “wait, rabbits turn different colors in the winter?” It’s no wonder no one sees the Easter Bunny in Cache Valley. (Note to self: revisit the science unit on animal adaptations.)

