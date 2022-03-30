Well it looks like Mother Nature has doled out some spring clickbait by changing out the paints on her mural from brown, tan, beige and gray to bright lime green, powder blue and colors of the rainbow, a welcome change but with no guarantee of longevity. Personally, I equate true spring in Cache Valley with the receding of the glacier across my backyard, exposing the frozen dog poop and broken sprinkler heads sticking up out of the tundra.
As the first few days of above average temperatures spread over the northern part of the state, nature isn’t the only symphony being played out through the chirps, peeps, moos, splashes, bleating, barking and the twang and hum of millions of insect wings. People are also slowly emerging from their winter Hobbit holes, blinking at the bright prospect of renewed normalcy.
After these past few years of hiding from crazy Aunt Corona, everybody is anxious to get out and kick up their heels, shed their masks and drag Main Street — on their longboards, that is, since gas hasn’t dropped below the “What the heck!” mark yet. Adults call this return to freedom and carefree living true serenity. Kids call it recess.
Adults aren’t the only ones who are anxious for anything (except inside recess) as we all want to get out and play. Of all the years I’ve been a teacher, this year has set a record for the number of absences in the classroom as a result of families taking off on vacations. I get it. With travel restrictions and social distancing requirements lessening, national parks are packed, airline manifests are full in spite of customers who engage in World Wrestling Federation tactics over masking, and cruise ships no longer resemble fleets of hospital ships steaming about the oceans for months waiting to offload their cranky captive audiences.
Ask kids in any age group what they like most about school, and I’ll venture a guess that more than 75 percent will say “recess and lunch,” recognizing of course that there are those few who will say “math” or “reading.” My claim to fame in high school was lunch, PE and sixth-hour athletics, all of which didn’t have much bearing on my cumulative GPA but did attribute to my making tons of friends who I still enjoy staying connected with to this day.
There is still ongoing debate about the need for recess in our schools and the research surrounding that data. According to all of my own children when they were at home, recess should happen all the way through high school. I reminded a few of them that they DID have recess in high school since they routinely were late to first hour, missed fifth hour to go get food with their friends, and spent lots of time in the halls visiting.
To elementary-aged kids, recess is the holy grail of the school day, barring pizza days, of course, class parties and field trips. Thought of by some as taking away from the rigor of the curriculum, one researcher from Ohio State University responded to such criticism saying, “Recess represents an essential, planned respite from rigorous cognitive tasks. It affords a time to rest, play, imagine, think, move and socialize.”
Much happens at recess that isn’t always visible to the watchful eyes of playground aides and teachers. Kids form social groups share information, play team sports or pair up and simply walk around visiting. Individuals often make their way around the yard talking or singing to themselves or acting out fictitious video game battles and scenes from movies. Organized games often morph into spur-of-the-moment activities, usually with rule changes occurring every time someone thinks they’ve been bamboozled.
When I was in grade school, popular playground games included Kick the Can (a real one, not someone's backside), Fox and Geese (in the snow), Run Sheepie Run and Red Rover. Crack the Whip was also popular but eventually banned from playgrounds along with Red Rover after shoulder, arm and collarbone dislocations abounded.
Prohibited games often led to more creative activities that have been around for centuries, namely chasing girls and lassoing them with lashed together jump ropes of which the dilemma then became what to do with them once they were captured. Word on the street was that whomever you lassoed was now “yours,” which led to automatic membership in the drama llama club since you now had a “wife” and other lone wolves had to be dealt with because you, the “husband,” had to properly defended your harem in the fort (monkey bars). This corralling activity often led to spontaneous stampedes, spousal domestic violence and a visit to the marriage counselor’s (principal’s) office.
Call it what you will, but recess is an important part of the school day. And having gone without it for a few years, I can say it is a much needed activity for both kids and adults. To quote Mr. Rogers, “Play is often talked about as if it were a relief from serious learning, but for children, play is serious learning. Play is the work of childhood.”
So pack your bags, take some time off of work, take out a home equity loan for a tank of gas and hit the open road or airways for some much needed getaway time. We certainly all deserve it, and maybe I'll see you under the monkey bars.
Chad Hawkes is a fifth grade teacher at North Park Elementary School. He can be reached by email at chad.hawkes@ccsdut.org.