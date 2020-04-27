Do you remember the song, “When April Showers Come Your Way?” It was first sung by Al Jolson in 1921. That’s 99 years ago! It keeps coming into my mind these days.
We’ve had the showers, some snow, days of sunshine, and the flowers are blooming. To me the whole world seems brighter, and hopefully we will get back to normal soon.
Here are the rest of the words to that song:
Life is not a highway strewn with flowers, / Still it holds a goodly share of bliss. / When the sun gives way to April showers, / Here is the point you should never miss. / Though April showers may come your way, / They bring the flowers that bloom in May. / So if it's raining, have no regrets, / Because it isn't raining rain, you know, (It's raining violets,) / And where you see clouds upon the hills, / You soon will see crowds of daffodils. / So keep on looking for a blue bird, / And list'ning for his song, / Whenever April showers come along.
It seems to me that this virus is lessening instead of increasing. I’m so glad there have been very few hospitalized in our valley. Social distancing and wearing a mask when you need to have made a difference.
I’ve stopped wondering “Why this pandemic?” And we pray daily for it to cease. Maybe we needed a wake-up call to what’s important in life?
It almost brings me to tears when I read in the paper or hear on the news of the thousands who have died in other countries. The place in our nation that has had the most deaths is New York City. I will always cherish the year I spent there with my family, while I completed post-doctoral work at NYU.
We lived in Elmhurst and had to drive a few miles to attend church. A good neighbor who lived just through our back yard was also a member of our church, so he and his wife showed us how to get there each Sunday. Our two oldest children attended school there, and the others were at home with their mother. We took the subway into downtown NYC for the Easter parade and for the big Macey’s Parade on Thanksgiving.
Lots of memories when you get to be my age. I soon will be 82. I’m glad I have photos and other memorabilia to remind me of years past.
On Easter Sunday this year, Jane and I had our own little “service” in our living room, including watching the Easter special with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square. It was all from previous years, since they aren’t gathering during the pandemic, but it was wonderful and uplifting as it always is.
I always look forward to “Music & the Spoken Word,” something I listened to on the radio with my parents while growing up and on through the years with our own family of nine children, and now with Jane and me.
We didn’t get out our Easter decorations this year since no one was coming due to social distancing, but we did take a ride over to Old Main Hill. We only saw one young couple with three little “kids” who were just packing things up for a return to their home. We drove around Logan and out into the valley. We enjoyed looking at the spring flowers blooming.
When we came home, our house had been “egged.” Not in a devious way, but someone had put colored cut-out prints of large Easter eggs on our front door and windows. It was our youngest daughter, Jill, and her sons. We called them up, and they were pleased to make us happy.
Virus or not, Cache Valley is greening up more with each passing day. As I wrote before, new homes are being built in every direction from where we live. Hundreds of people walk by our home each day as they get their exercise in the fresh air.
I exercise upstairs first thing every morning when I arise. I do floor exercises given to me by our longtime friend Charles Acevado at Logan Physical Therapy and then walk a half-mile in the morning and again in the afternoon. If it’s warm outside, I walk the half-mile along Aspen Drive and enjoy the fresh air.
We visit with our family members by phone. One I call every day since she lives alone with her two sons. The oldest works at a Burger King in our valley, and he reports they are very busy with take-outs. It’s great to have food stores and eating places still open for the public. Otherwise we’d be eating some of the long-time food storage we have downstairs in the “fruit room.” Nourishing, I’m sure, but not the same as a home-cooked meal. Lee’s Marketplace will deliver an order to your home — perhaps others will do the same.
As I’ve written before, this too shall pass! It’s almost like waiting for Christmas as a child. Will it ever come? I’m sure it will, but waiting it out, staying shuttered, observing social distancing, and following the prescribed plan is what we must do.
Here is a short story I came across which might help us wait (I don’t know the author):
“We don’t always understand God’s methods. His ways don’t always make sense to us, but we must realize that He sees the big picture. Consider this possibility: You may be ready for what God has for you, but somebody else who is going to be involved is not ready yet. God must do a work in another person or another situation before your prayers can be answered. All the pieces must come together for it to be Heavenly Father’s perfect time. All the pieces must come together for it to be ‘right’ in his time frame.”
What we can do is check on our neighbors, friends, and each family member. We’re doing that, and it seems to help them. It sure helps us. Give it a try.
Jay Monson is a former educator, and also served on the Utah State Board of Education, Cache County Council, and Logan City Council. He may be reached at monson.jay@gmail.com