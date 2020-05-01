I was 16 years old when I was first handed a press badge and sent to cover the grand opening of a new department store in my hometown in Washington. I showed up early, with plenty of time to give myself a pep talk and strike some power poses.
I really didn’t know what I was doing, and my only frame of reference was what I had seen in movies. My mind flashed to Lois Lane, Rory Gilmore and Andrea Sachs. But alas, there was nothing from The Daily Planet, Yale Daily News or a fashion magazine in “The Devil Wears Prada” that could have really helped me at that moment, besides the knowledge that a fictional editor was going to be angry if I screwed up.
With five minutes till the ribbon cutting and a crowd gathering at the entrance, I grabbed my camera and got out of the car. As I started to walk towards the front of the store, doing my best to act like I belonged there, I finally thought to check my camera’s settings. I flicked the on switch, and my heart sank as the “No SD Card” warning flashed on the screen. I searched through all my bags and came up empty. I looked up to see the crowd dispersing and a cut ribbon laying on the ground.
My first article in the local newspaper wasn’t the splash I wanted it to be.
Now, seven years later, after covering countless new business openings and myriad other events, I double check my equipment, give myself more time to get set up and have added some extra motivating anecdotes to my pep talks.
As a reporter for The Herald Journal over the past seven months, I have often reflected on that first day on the job to remind myself how far I have come. There are still days when I stumble to find my confidence or make a mistake. I am not perfect. But one thing has stayed the same: my love for community.
I used to dream of climbing the somewhat illusive journalistic ladder of success and could almost see my name next to “Editor-in-Chief, The New York Times.” But then, I interviewed a lady who made quilts for local families in need. I wrote a story about young students raising money for schools in Africa. I felt the pain and sting of tragic events in my community and wrote of my experience with the hope that my words could bring hope and healing.
My time here in Cache Valley has been similar.
It has been a confirmation that there are many moving parts within a community. Many people are working to make a difference. There is good and bad, sad and happy, but overall it is a community coming together.
I have been so lucky to be a part of that here.
I have spent entire evenings sitting in school board meetings, worked with community stakeholders and been taught by professional communicators. I feel more prepared to cover anything from new stores opening to a legendary comeback story.
While I don’t know what is next for me as I head back to Washington now that I have graduated from USU, I hope to take a new — maybe figurative — press badge, an empty SD card and a pen full of ink into whichever community I end up in and share the stories that people need to share and the stories people need to hear.
Thank you for teaching me the importance of community, of coming together.