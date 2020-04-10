Last week, I found myself searching for my breath. A little bit at a time, it got harder and harder. I brushed it off, thinking something was in the air, but Cache Valley’s air was surprisingly quite clear.
The next day, I coughed once, maybe twice. I read another article about COVID-19, then another and another, just as I had every day for the past couple weeks, but this time I started seeing patterns.
What if I had it? I don’t want to get tested. But isn’t it my responsibility to get tested? What is my responsibility? But I have work. What if I get really sick?
My inner dialogue started to spin out of control.
I have an occasional bout of asthma, a weak immune system and every time there is something going around, I get it. Without a doubt. I was getting really nervous.
The next morning I tried to track down a thermometer, but the only thing my medicine drawer has is some Ibuprofen, Tums and a few Band-Aids floating around. I was obviously unprepared. I quickly learned thermometers were sold out everywhere, and there went my last excuse to try to figure out things by myself.
Nervously, I called up my doctor, and after a quick appointment over the phone, I was directed to the COVID-19 hotline. My palms started sweating. Ten minutes later, I sat in my car in an assigned stall outside of the nearest COVID-19 testing center.
After answering a few questions over the phone, I became very conscious of the people in the cars next to me.
Do I look at them? Do we all want anonymity? But their cars are right there next to mine? Are we not all in this together?
It was such a strange moment, and I became more acutely aware of my fear of being the new Typhoid Mary.
During her 26 years of forced isolation, Mary Mallon, or Typhoid Mary, wrote, “Why should I be banished like a leper and compelled to live in solitary confinement with only a dog for a companion?”
It turns out that she was not even the most lethal carrier of the typhoid germ in New York City’s history but nonetheless the burden of a catchy nickname and a catchy disease. Typhoid Mary became infamous.
Now, this was all bumbling around in my head up to the moment the nurse had me roll down my window and stuck a 15-centimeter-long plastic stick straight up my nose.
That pain changed the course of my thoughts significantly. I was trying to keep tears from running down my cheeks while mustering a “thank you” for the nurse before she left. I had never felt that part of my nose before, and I didn’t stop feeling it for hours afterward.
After sitting in my car outside my house for an hour, feeling extremely lonely and not really knowing what to do next, I decided to reach out to a friend.
I just needed someone to talk to about being worried and scared about what the results would say, so I texted a friend. I shared a little bit about what had happened just a couple hours earlier. She read it and didn’t respond. I assured her that it is probably not even COVID-19. She read it and didn’t respond. I told her I got a new inhaler, too, so that will probably solve the problem. She read it and didn’t respond.
I was in full panic mode at this point. It had begun, my descent from normal society had arrived.
If this all sounds dramatic, it really felt that way.
I wanted to share this experience because for the three days I waited for my test results, I did not feel like myself. I felt alone and scared.
It turns out that my friend was actually just in a meeting and couldn’t respond. My inhaler didn’t really help, but after my test came back negative, Advil and Tylenol did the trick.
I got the phone call stating the results late on Saturday night. I had already come to terms that I wasn’t going to get the call that night or likely until Monday morning. When my phone rang with the hospital’s phone number, I jumped out of my nest of blankets set up in front of the TV and began pacing.
The negative result was relieving and confusing all at the same time. I allowed myself a walk around the block to process it. I was happy, but I was still sick and still lonely.
No, I did not have COVID-19, but for three days I was a suspected case. I isolated myself, I cleaned all of the surfaces I touched, I did my part. But it had affected me in a way that no other flu, cold or asthma attack ever had.
This is when I really felt the importance of spatial distancing while practicing social closeness.
There are a lot of things about this virus that are scary. It has affected all of us in one way or another. The magnitude of the situation heightens worries and anxieties, but we need to be able to share our experiences. We need to unite.
This experience has made me more cautious about keeping to social distancing standards and I have been more regimented in my cleaning routines. But I have also increased how often I reach out to people in my life to tell them I am there for them.
We don’t need another Typhoid Mary in the form of a Sickly Savannah, but rather we can unite while being physically apart but socially close.
Savannah Pace is a reporter for The Herald Journal, covering government, education and anything else that comes across her path.