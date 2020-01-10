Editor’s Note: Logan resident Paul Rogers responds to the question, “What would you do if you were king of Cache Valley for a day?” in the following essay submitted as part of The Herald Journal’s “My Way” series.
People say I’m a dreamer, as if that’s a bad thing. But true change only arises from those who imagine a better world; one unfettered by what has been done previously, taking direct aim at justice, equality, inclusion, and happiness. If I were in charge, I’d be targeting a better future unbounded by what is and focused on what can be.
What cannot be is a fantasy world of limitless resources. A good ruler, be they actual or self-appointed (see author), should foremost tell it like is: Our valley, economy, nation, and world cannot grow endlessly. If we foul our own nest, we eventually face the consequences. Borrowing from indigenous beliefs, we live in a great circle of life; nothing goes away completely. Nothing is truly disposable. Plastic bags, auto exhaust, fireworks, bullet shells, packaging, fast food containers, and all the byproducts of our modern society remain in our soil, water, and air … somewhere.
As sovereign for a day, I cannot wave these things away, try as I may. The only thing I can say, is “think hard before you throw it away.” In fact, think before you even pay for that stuff today. Will it go away or stay? Is there a better way?
Yes. Here’s a thought exercise that may bring these sentiments into focus. Imagine everything you consume in the coming week will be mailed back to your doorstep the following week. Soon Cramazon.com will deliver small parcels of PM 2.5, carbon, tire fragments left on the road, McBun boxes, sewage, detergent, plastic everything, packaging of every type, and myriad other liquids, solids, and gasses. Neat cubical containers arrive continuously and you have to store them … somewhere. You build a special shed to efficiently amass the waste packets, but after a time that fills up. Soon, we would all see “disposable” with a new clarity.
Now, as the local decision-maker, I graciously offer to buy your boxes on a graduated price scale. I promise to take care of them responsibly; meaning they won’t do harm to future generations. But this is expensive. To be fair, parcels of larger size and/or toxicity command larger fees. This is logical since these packages cost the most to safely retire. Well, my vision of Cache Valley’s future also involves innovation and learning. Those wishing to live more economically, uncoincidentally, are also those living most responsibly.
A key tenet of my vision for healthy local and global societies is education. More specifically, self-education. What if each of us devoted one hour weekly to learning about a local issue? I don’t mean going to your favorite partisan website or blog zone to gain further support for your already cemented ideas. I mean honestly research any issue of interest leading to community betterment. Here’s a starter kit of topics, but by all means find what fits you best: childhood obesity, reduced screen time, air pollution reduction, carbon pricing, smart growth, alternative transportation, teen suicide prevention, elder inclusion, or outdoor/experiential education. To be clear, self-education does not mean keeping newfound wisdom to yourself.
Why not take an additional hour weekly to catalyze that new knowledge into action? After all, if we are going to improve our valley, we’re all going to have to DO something, too! Perhaps even make modest lifestyle changes. As a bonus, learning that is physically practiced is more likely to stick, as well as encourage further exploration. Again, citizenry of Cache County, you choose the action. Some possibilities that come to mind not only improve our environment but get us talking to those of different ethnic, spiritual, political, or generational groups. Here are some actions to consider: leave the car at home one day a week, attend a worship service other than your own, volunteer with refugees/immigrants, go to a city government meeting, walk to the grocery store, write a letter to your representative, or read to children/elders/immigrants.
The status quo will not get us to a sustainable future. We need to begin acting on our aspirations, on what can be and not what is. Those with courage to move on audacious plans are needed. To start, we should listen more intently to the youth who will live with our decisions. To stave off chronic pollution, we should invest in valleywide light rail now. To cut down on waste we must charge real costs; curtail cheap mass mailing, paper and plastic refuse, and subsidization of carbon-based energy. Our current “free market” pricing mechanisms are giving away tomorrow’s land and human health. Dream big and act on it for coming generations!
Democracy was never conceived as a passive institution. In my view, the actual freeloaders are those reaping the benefits of place without contributing to its upkeep. Voting is good, but not enough. If I were king, I would work to put power back in your hands, but only after you demonstrate your commitment to a representative republic. We don’t have to agree, but we still need to work together. Opinions are not enough: How will your actions affect others, future generations, and our earth home?
Cache Valley has many desirable attributes, but it will take real action to sustain those qualities. This won’t come without participation, understanding, and bold, seemingly unreachable, visions. I’m very fond of John Lennon’s thought on this topic: “You may say I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one.”