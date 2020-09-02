My first full week back to school is now in the COVID-19 record book of most unusual starts to a school year ever!
With everyone wearing masks and trying to avoid each other, a normal school day has been anything but normal. One of the biggest challenges has been trying to understand students as they speak through their masks, their responses sounding a lot like the fuzzy drive-through speaker at the local burger joint.
The other challenge has been wearing my reading glasses with my mask on and having my glasses fog up every time I exhale. I suppose on the positive side it’s preparing me for what I’ll experience this winter driving through the inversion, but hey, it’s still annoying.
Trying to plan normal activities and events (not just at school) around all the new health regulations and mandates has been challenging at best and next to impossible most of the time. Take a wedding, for example. Our daughter and her finance decided to get married this summer, which in itself wasn’t a total surprise but puzzling nonetheless as we tried to work through just how it was going to play out.
Our son and his fiance had also planned a 2020 summer wedding in Canada, but that ended up being cancelled because of travel restrictions, so they did an incredibly fun and creative thing by backpacking into a wilderness area in California (that hadn’t burned to the ground yet) where they said their “I do’s” in front of a magnificent vista of pines, mountains, two friends and a curious squirrel. Perfect!
Planning a wedding is similar in breadth and depth to launching a space shuttle — tons of little details to attend to like “Do we have enough gas and toilet paper on board?” and “When was Google maps last updated on this thing?” And if you are superstitious at all, planning anything in 2020 other than unloading the dishwasher or emptying the garbage could lead to complete disaster.
First of all, the groom happened to be finishing up some military training and wasn’t even in town when the wedding ball started rolling, so communication was difficult. “I’m sorry honey! I can’t hear you over the rifle fire.” Trying to plan ANYTHING on a military time schedule is tricky, as our three other soldiers in the family will attest. One of our sons actually missed his own wedding when he was denied leave to come home because, according to him, “My company commander is being a poop head!”
Secondly, it was decided that the wedding would be outdoors, in our yard. Mother Nature and I kinda have this love-hate relationship thing going on, and lately things have been rough. She got our attention a few weeks ago when she thought it would be funny to see what our house and yard looked like under 12 inches of hail. Trying to predict weather in Cache Valley in the summer is just as rewarding as shoveling 10 inches of “partly cloudy” off the driveway in the winter. When I asked what Plan B was if there happened to be rain, snow, hail, wind, tornado, earthquake, fire or flood, I received “The Look” from the bride. Okie dokie then.
There’s a definite reason most wedding planners are not men. We think too literally and have basically zero concepts of color scheme, tasteful decorations, creative invitations, appropriate food selection plus we problem solve with duct tape and a hammer. This was painfully evident when daughter No. 3 held her reception in our backyard and I suggested camo netting for the backdrop behind the reception line and moon pies and jerky for refreshments.
I was asked once if I thought the flowers looked “better in pots over here or on that bench in a basket over there?” Uhhh. The look on my face matched that of chickens when asked about their 2019 tax returns. I’m much safer if I stick to maintenance issues like yard work, hauling things here and there and ordering drone strikes on anything entering the wedding restricted no-fly zone (wasps, grasshoppers or errant free-ranging chickens). We’ve had several obnoxious crows flapping about in the neighborhood this summer, and, sure enough, they showed up squawking and cawing as if on cue. Swine crows!
Weddings during a pandemic are fun to organize. Lynda created a very cute (gnarly! in Chad language) PPE table with masks, sanitizer and social distancing suggestions which most everyone graciously commented on then ignored. Her efforts along with those of other family members helped make the wedding ceremony attractive and beautiful (minus the singing crows and lovely sand bags lining the window wells). We even had one of our military sons show up unannounced from New York the night before and help the inept maintenance guy haul some stuff around — another huge bonus!
I must say we beat the odds, and the weather was beautiful the day of the ceremony. The crows from Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds” didn’t peck anyone’s eyes out, the bride was beautiful and beaming as was the handsome groom in his military uniform. Both Lynda and I were exhausted at the end of the day but each shed a tear as the truck loaded with furniture hauling a trailer headed to Florida with bride, groom and Reggie the hedgehog inside. Just goes to show not everything’s a total bust in 2020.
Chad Hawkes is a fifth grade teacher at North Park Elementary School. He can be reached by email at chad.hawkes@ccsdut.org.