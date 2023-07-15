Support Local Journalism

Summer keeps yelling at me to get out there and do something. Peak daylight has already passed, and I have decreasing minutes per day to do all the stuff it is yelling at me to do.

The problem is ... everyone else is out there dancing to the same summer siren two-step. I’m an extrovert, just not with people. I reveal my gregarious side mainly to dogs and through empty-room karaoke.

