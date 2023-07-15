Summer keeps yelling at me to get out there and do something. Peak daylight has already passed, and I have decreasing minutes per day to do all the stuff it is yelling at me to do.
The problem is ... everyone else is out there dancing to the same summer siren two-step. I’m an extrovert, just not with people. I reveal my gregarious side mainly to dogs and through empty-room karaoke.
We’re heading into the second week of July and our prayers have been answered. Enough citizens prayed for and were rewarded with rain. Gov. Cox thanked us all for stopping just short of flooding. The best prayers and Genie wishes require precise language.
Just think how badly things would have turned out if we had prayed for rein or reign instead of rain. Many ancient civilizations have likely perished of drought by making this simple rhetorical mistake.
And always remember, “If it wasn’t for water we’d never learn to swim and then we would all drown.”
Yes, I remember the too much water years around 1983. People were pre-selfie kayaking down North Temple in Salt Lake City. The place we call “Dry Lake” in Sardine Canyon was exceptionally un-dry. It covered the now-raised road. For about a year the only way to easily exit the valley was to drive west on Highway 30, passing through the mythical town of Petersboro. I’ve seen the sign and the dot on maps, but I have never seen the town.
In a monumental act of hubris, the state built Colossus pumps to push the flood waters out into the hoped-unpopulated West Desert. Any day now they will construct mountain-sized charcoal filters to clean our air.
When I go to the magic waters of Bear Lake I can enjoy the comingling aqua of both Utah and Idaho. Though there is no fence in the middle of the lake, both states charge extra state beach park fees for non-residents of the shorelines. Can’t we have a little reciprocity? Utahns support Idaho lottery tickets and Idahoans support our raspberry shakes and Costco.
To me, the lake looks like the pool scene in Caddy Shack this time of year. Trucks and popup tents shoehorn into every available foot of shoreline. Boats and all manner of floaty things vie for any water surface space within sight of worried parents. The lake really needs some sharks or maybe just harmless robot sharks just to cull the masses.
Me? This time of year I just love to go to Paris. It is worth it just so you can have a social media post describing your “lunch in Paris.” You can fill in the Idaho part later. It is a lovely little town with one of my favorite tiny historical museums that is seldom open and an art store that is never open. I enjoy both by looking through the windows and walking our dog around the historic 1888 Paris Tabernacle. Sorry, it is better than Logan’s Main Street “tabby.”
That’s how I spent the patriotic weekend. I don’t know why people go to rallies and wave flags when they already know who they are going to vote for. When I’m angry or bored with politics I like to remind myself “at least I didn’t invest in crypto currency; especially the second wave.” I did invest in a couple of Elon Musk products; I’m not saying which ones.
Wham! Is the best documentary I have watched this week. If that music doesn’t make you happy, nothing will.
Dennis Hinkamp would like to share remorse for local artist legend Mitch Butterfield who recently passed just short of his 69th birthday.
