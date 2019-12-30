Note to the reader: Inspired by fellow HJ community columnist Thad Box’s recommendation to be grateful, my final column for 2019 is for you, reader. Thank you.
The windows on the little building were dark and the cobweb-covered doors had obviously been unused for many years. The Arco bureau of the Idaho Falls Post Register had never been a bustling, swanky Hollywood newsroom with cigarette-smoking reporters and a profanity-hurling editor. It was always a quiet, little one-room adobe structure with a singular mission — to share local news with the community.
In high school, that was where I landed my first and only reporting gig covering the school’s away games. That was nearly 25 years ago. Some time between my graduation and the weekend I recently spent in Arco, the world changed. Internet and social media took the place of printed news. Budgets were cut and readership diminished. Local businesses that bought advertising went belly-up, crushed by internet commerce. Whoever wrote for the Post Register’s Arco office either quit or moved on. That news office will never reopen.
The Digital Age has given tremendous communication resources to the world. It has given ordinary people the ability to share their experiences. Videos of events like the protests in India and the celebrations in Ghana are streaming live. The changes in information technology have put regular people in the driver’s seat, spreading news from every perspective.
It is empowering. That same empowerment to the common person makes professional journalism challenging. We strive to write stories that matter; stories from Cache Valley that resonate beyond our snow-capped mountains in a wider world.
And they do. How amazing is that?
Over the past two years since I began writing a personal column for the Herald Journal, I have received emails and comments from readers on both East and West coasts. I’ve heard from businesses in Chicago and New York. Those people read the news from here and cared enough about it to respond. The things that happened here affected them.
It caused me to pause, dear reader, and ask why? Why do I write? And why is it important?
In short, the reason is you.
When you pick up the Herald Journal, it is because you may see someone you know in a photograph. You may read about a neighbor. You might recognize a local business name. Isn’t it good to see and hear and read about something familiar? Reading local news makes me feel connected to something solid in this great big world.
Reader, you make local news possible. You want to hear about the hometown victories and conundrums. You want to recognize and memorialize your loved ones who pass on. You want to read about the high school games and see the honor roll. Because those things are important to you, I have a job as a freelance writer.
What a job it is. I have talked to so many of you about your lives: from the salesperson who sweeps the floors to the presidents at the helm of companies, from maintenance workers to elected lawmakers. I’ve talked to stay-at-home mothers and fathers whose day-to-day plight I know. I’ve talked to veterans whose plight I pray never to fully understand. It has changed my life and the way I view this world.
We have so much knowledge in beautiful Cache Valley. Such diversity of thought and occupation. The depth and breadth of human experience plays out all around us in the lives of our neighbors.
Oh, reader, it boggles the mind! The value of sharing our perspective with the world is something I cannot measure. And you make that possible.
My job is in jeopardy, as is every printed news job in the country. Papers that have not been pushed out of business by the internet are struggling to hang on. The news world has changed. That will continue, no matter how many little offices like the Post Register’s Arco bureau have to permanently shutter their windows.
The bright ray of hope for us who write in Cache Valley is you.
You keep reading. So, we will keep writing.
We love what we do. Despite the caution label on this page, I can speak for every writer at the Herald Journal when I say we truly love bringing the local news to the community. We feel it is important. We feel it is special. Personally, I consider it a privilege to write for you.
So thank you, reader. Thank you.
What you think matters. The things you care about matter. Your little place in the world is important and what you say is valuable.
Thank you for picking up the morning paper when you go to the gas station or when you sit down at the diner. Thank you for thumbing through the ads where local businesses hope you find something you need. Thank you for waiting patiently for the mail carriers to bring your papers. Thank you for sharing your news tips and letters to the editor. Thank you for supporting local news writing.
Thank you for caring. Thank you for reading.
May you be able to look back on the passing year with the same fondness and awe that I have. May you find many more life-changing experiences in the year that fast approaches. Because of you, I know I will.
Happy New Year.
Kate E Anderson is a mother of five living in North Logan. She can be reached at katecole9@yahoo.com