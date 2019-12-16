Lights. Hundreds of them wrap around the sturdy trees extending from the snow-covered roots to lofty, outstretched branches. My neighbor patiently hung them for the better part of three days. Now his North Logan cottage looks like it drifted South on a magical, frozen sea.
This one little home with its modest display took more hours than I dare to count. Hours that a patient, hard working man could have spent watching television or playing on his phone. Instead, he made something beautiful. Doubtless, he enjoyed standing outside in the cold and hugging his trees. But I think it more likely that he wanted to share something with others.
It makes me wonder how many hours are spent on the festivals of lights and the glorious decor in which we have basked for the past few weeks? What brave soul bushwhacks the hills to plant that glorious candy cane light display for all to see? How long does it take to transform stores and city sidewalks into glittering holiday masterpieces? And do we even notice as we rush home with our treasures?
North Logan artist and illustrator Sharilyn Shumway appreciates the beauty of the season. “I'm in awe of how much work people put in,” Shumway said of the light displays that grace the snow covered streets.
Shumway knows something about the time it takes to create things others will enjoy. Currently, she is painting a mural that will decorate North Logan Library for untold seasons to come. The mural overlooking the children's section features a broad tree in front of a cotton-candy pink sky. Honey pots, butterflies, and a familiar “Trespassers Will” sign hint at the Hundred Acre Wood.
Shumway said this project is something she envisioned when she worked as a library page during high school. She began smaller works of art on the library walls in 2013.
“Originally I wanted to paint the big wall,” Shumway said. After volunteering to shelve books for the library, she progressed from the position of library page to clerk. “While I was working there, my job turned from being clerk into painting.”
Shumway started her projects at the library with a large, central pillar in the book cafe. She artfully rendered depictions of classic book covers or spines. Because of her schedule, Shumway often painted during library hours, and patrons would comment on her work while it was in the making.
“Especially with kids,” Shumway said, “they would see a character or something they recognize. It's awesome to see how excited people get about it.”
“Often with art, you don't get to see feedback,” she continued. “Making it live, I get lots of interesting feedback, so that is fun.”
After the pillar was complete, Shumway was commissioned to paint historical images in the hallway. Paired with photos and informational text, the hallway project was something else people could identify with.
When librarian Judy Poorte mentioned the possibility of painting the big wall, Shumway was quick to jump on the project. The piece itself has been in the works for weeks. But that time has given patrons like myself and my children plenty of opportunity to anticipate the finished product.
When I noticed Shumway adding to the mural last week, a gathering of children eagerly watched her put the finishing touches on a butterfly, witnessing the magic of artistic creation first hand.
Later, I asked Shumway what she thought about art in the community. “I just think it makes a bigger impact than you expect,” she said. Of seasonal displays, she remarked, “At Christmas with the lights and stuff, if it wasn't there it would make such a difference. You would miss it. But with everybody putting in just a little bit of effort, it all really adds together to make something beautiful. Everybody contributing makes a difference.”
When the sparkle and shine of this holiday are gone, Cache Valley will still be lovely. The new arch over Center Street will handsomely welcome visitors, with or without twinkle lights and ribbons. The myriads of glowing trees up and down Main Street will become bare until spring blossoms return.
For those who take time to make Cache Valley a better place to live, thank you. Whether that beauty lies in the brown of a freshly turned field or the carefully crafted work of an artist's hands, it is something we should appreciate. The cost in your time and efforts yields a wonderful result. It makes our valley a truly beautiful place to live.
Kate E Anderson is a mother of five living in North Logan. She can be reached at katecole9@yahoo.com