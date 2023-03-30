Chad Hawkes new

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

I guess one of the benefits of having such a long winter this year in Cache Valley is that the trees haven’t had a chance to start leafing up enough to get snowed on, resulting in broken branches. It’s still winter here in the frozen north country, and it wouldn’t surprise me a bit if Tony Grove doesn’t have access ‘til July 24.

As an exclamation point to all these new snow total records we’ve been setting, my chicken coop collapsed, and I thought for sure we’d be having flattened chicken fried steaks for dinner.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.