I guess one of the benefits of having such a long winter this year in Cache Valley is that the trees haven’t had a chance to start leafing up enough to get snowed on, resulting in broken branches. It’s still winter here in the frozen north country, and it wouldn’t surprise me a bit if Tony Grove doesn’t have access ‘til July 24.
As an exclamation point to all these new snow total records we’ve been setting, my chicken coop collapsed, and I thought for sure we’d be having flattened chicken fried steaks for dinner.
Fortunately, none of our hens were injured, although I’m sure their bird-brained mental states of mind are a bit more jumbled than usual and will take a few more weeks of calm reassurances and relocation adjustment before they start laying eggs again. The birds, however, are pooping a lot more, which I’m sure is related to the PTSD of having a ton of snow collapse on them.
I wonder sometimes just how our pioneer ancestors kept warm and sane through such cold winters as the one we’re experiencing now. No instant hot water, no hot showers or central heating, kind of like our house this past week.
We made the decision recently to have our boiler/furnace and water heater replaced; it had considerable leaks and issues related to its age (I can relate to that) as well as some maintenance problems. I consulted with our long-time boiler/furnace repair expert, who’d been tweaking the system for years, to give us some suggestions on the best option for longer lasting heat without such money pit-type repairs, so we decided to have the whole system replaced and were told it would take two full workdays to complete. That was a week ago.
I guess the silver lining (or in this case flex pipe) to all of this was that it didn’t happen during that really cold stretch of -20 degrees a month or so ago, which would have certainly led to my wife leaving for Arizona or Florida until the snow melts in June. We became one of the nameless rabbles in society who are the victims of supply chain backups and shortages.
If you’ve ever heard the phrase, “We ordered it and it should be here tomorrow,” you know exactly what I’m talking about. It’s not the workers’ fault; we’re all victims of someone else’s circumstances.
Personally, I do MUCH better handling cold temperatures than extremely warm ones, maybe because I like to ice fish and my brain really hasn’t recovered enough from those early ice-fishing ventures to let the rest of my body know that the color blue/purple is not a normal body hue, unless of course you’re a Smurf or character from the movie Avatar.
Without any heat our normal daily and nightly activities have changed a bit. I’m comfortable just sitting and watching the news with all the dogs piled into the recliner with me (three mini-heat generators), but Lynda pretty much goes from sitting at the kitchen counter doing her homework with a space heater in front of her to retiring to bed at 7 p.m. under her electric blanket set on “Well done.”
I really need to get the wood stove in the basement fired up again so we can use it in situations like these — although it’ll probably take relocating a family or two of raccoons, some squirrels and an owl out of the chimney to do it.
I’ve certainly been uncomfortably cold before, rainy wet during opening days of hunting seasons, winter camping and snow caving up near the highway sheds in Logan Canyon, in and out of meat coolers and freezers as a butcher and spending the winter in a drafty cold apartment in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, the winter of 1977-78. And, of course, ice fishing.
I think the coldest I’ve ever been was on one of those fishing trips where my father-in-law called after work one winter afternoon and the first words out of his mouth were, “I hear they’ve been biting up on Porcupine.” That’s all I needed to hear. He hooked the snowmobile trailer on the ole Chev and off we went. We parked well below the dam and rode up to the reservoir with only a couple of hours of light left (idiots).
We drove straight to the middle of the reservoir, drilled our holes and started fishing. The wind and the fishing picked up just before dark and we kept telling ourselves, “We’ll leave after the next fish,” which of course didn’t happen.
We were catching fish so fast we didn’t have time to put gloves on between strikes, and our fingers became so frozen we rolled our salmon eggs out on the ice and tried scooping them onto our hooks as our fingers wouldn’t cooperate.
When we finally left, the temperature had plummeted well below zero and I didn’t have a helmet, and so the trek back to the truck was brutal. We both sat in the cab with the heater blasting for half an hour before the feeling came back via excruciating pins and needles into our hands and my ears. Coldest I’ve ever been!
I understand we’re supposed to get more snow and cold temperatures this weekend. Maybe I’ll warm up by leaving the house and heading back out to Porcupine.
