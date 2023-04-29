...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
.Warm temperatures will significantly increase snowmelt leading to
increased river flows.
For the Bear River...including Paradise...flooding is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued this morning at 1100 AM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet, minor flooding will affect farmland and low
lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River near the town of
Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2 AM MDT Saturday the stage was 8.52 feet.
- The stage is currently falling, however the river is forecast
to once again see an increase in stage Saturday afternoon
into Saturday night.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached as early as Saturday
evening based on the latest forecast information.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
I’d like to say I’m a loyal person, but I’m not. I’m not talking about the country or partisan politics; I’m referring to commerce. It is a twisted trench we have plowed from patriotism to loyalty points.
I might have used to have been commercially loyal, but now I have lost track of all the loyalty things I have signed up for. True, I didn’t have to sign up. However, by eschewing this you are treated like an illegal immigrant if you try to enter their store you have not pledged loyalty to.
I’m sure on any given day I’m disloyal or outright slanderous of one or more of them. I’m equally sure they say the same thing about me as soon as I check out. I don’t feel much alliance to a system that often tries to fool you. I long for the days when shopping was just an exchange of money for things.
I’m generally not a joiner unless it is to my economic advantage. I have indulged in frequent flier, buyer, stayer, and drinker points. I’ve also had many punch cards, fifth-one-free, bakers’ dozen things lost in my wallet and memory. Whether it is a free bagel or a discount flight to Maui, they are hard to resist. It also makes it easier to spend $500 on something you really don’t need, if you know you’re getting $8 off a $3,000 Mediterranean cruise by doing it. We humans are weak.
I’m a fickle frequenter of all the big-box stores in town including the ones that require store-citizenship (membership) cards. They are like gated communities that make you feel special by allowing you to buy a 48-roll brick of toilet paper or a gallon jar of capers that are not available to non-members. Of course, you could get one card and buy all these things for your non-member proletariat friends on the down low. That would be disloyal. Maybe they would get suspicious if you bought a gallon of capers once a day for a month; or just think you had weird dietary habits.
I’d be more inclined to be loyal if not for their constant up-selling. I checked the box on the newest box store in town last week and was cheerily presented with three perplexing levels of “membership.” There is the one that just gets you in the door and another with old “cash back” gambit. The more you spend, the more you get back. Why not just give me 2% off everything right now? The math works out the same.
Then there is a third level of membership holiness that gives you access to big-ticket items like cars and insurance plans. This is too much to consider. I just want to wander around the store and impulse-buy chicken drumsticks to go with my gallon of capers. I don’t want to consider an SUV and colon cancer.
But wait, there’s more. Like the Hotel California, you can ever leave. To free yourself from co-dependency, you must treasure hunt for the “don’t auto renew” check box deep withing the corporate website.
The bookend to the up-selling commerce experience is the extended warranty pitch. The minute you have bought your shiny new thing, you get confronted by the grim warranty reaper. This person’s job is to tell you that your shiny new thing is going to fall apart, and you had better have an extended warranty or else you will be bankrupt and suffering in a middle hell of regret. Just giving you a two-year supply of Xanax would be more effective.
If only extended warranties had been applied to actual human health, with a merciful God guarantee, I might be interested. An extended warranty on knees and hips does not seem to be available at this time. I have so many friends and relatives needing to get non-reimbursable replacement parts. God, if you are listening, I would like auto-renewal.
Dennis Hinkamp suggests you try a shopping day off at least once a week.
