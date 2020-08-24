This is not an ordinary story, but it is a true one. I could not make up a tale so bizarre, so fraught with difficulty, and so filled with evidence that human goodness exists in the world. But let me set the stage.
The Bear Lake Marathon Trifecta runs three marathons in three consecutive days in three adjoining states. I was the course director, which is a reason to question my sanity.
Putting on these races in any year would be a challenge. During a pandemic, preparing to keep people safe and still earn my meager wage was stressful, to say the least. Following health department recommendations and watching similar events, I found some solid safety methods to employ. The event was permitted.
After that, I hoped people would come. And they did, but not your everyday runners. This race attracted about 100 athletes who were starved for marathons; “Marathon Maniacs” and “50-States” runners. Among these, a solid group of retirement-age athletes attended along with Larry.
Larry is an attorney from Texas and still practices and races when most would retire because he needs something to keep that brilliant mind occupied. Larry has run over 2,000 marathons. He came intending to run three more. Day one he got a serious cramp after running more than a half marathon. He thumbed a ride to the finish line. That’s where things got interesting.
Maybe he was dehydrated. Maybe he had low blood sugar. Whatever happened, Larry doesn’t remember it too clearly. He remembered getting to his rental car and driving from St. Charles, Idaho, toward the next start area in Cokeville, Wyoming.
Only he did not arrive.
When I drove to Cokeville a few hours later, Larry’s friends were looking for him, casually at first, and then more earnestly. They trusted that wherever he was, he was OK, but they just could not find him. They assumed he would show up at the starting line the next morning.
Dawn came and still, he did not arrive. Perhaps he just needed a bit of extra sleep and would show up later. Trying not to worry, the friends set off on their event. I watched over them and wondered what on earth happened to Larry.
Our race venues were spread over three states and three counties. What if Larry got seriously lost? What if he got into an accident? Would anyone even know to call us? If it came to a manhunt, that would be more complex than I could fathom. With a little prayer in my heart, I tried to focus on the event and hope for the best.
At 9 a.m., my worries eased. The manager from the Hideout Motel came to the starting lane. “Do you know Larry?” he asked.
Well of course! Gratitude filled me as the motel owner explained how Larry fell into his hands. He had been brought into Cokeville by a good-samaritan the day before; a local rancher that found Larry walking a dirt road.
No manhunt needed, there was still one problem. The car. Larry had become confused and left it somewhere on a mountainous, rural road in either Wyoming, Idaho, or Utah.
Fortunately, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office sent Lt. John Stetzenbach to see how our event was going. Larry reported the lost car directly to Lt. Stetzenbach, who had his deputies look over the county roads. The next day, the car still had not been found.
Perhaps it was not in Wyoming. Our next race was in Garden City, Utah. The Rich County Sheriff’s Office got on the case, agreeing to help find the car if it was in their county. Bear Lake County, Idaho, also took a report, just in case someone called about it. Three departments looked for the car. Larry and his friends drove over 150 miles doing the same. No luck.
The marathons ended and all the athletes, including Larry, went home. Since he lived in Texas and was due in court, Larry asked me to help track down the errant car.
I put on my Nancy Drew hat and got on the phone. Since the county roads had been searched, it was time to talk to the BLM (that’s Bureau of Land Management for our purposes).
Utah’s BLM main office is closed due to earthquake damage, so Wyoming fielded my call. They connected me to the top law enforcement officer over the state, Deborah Sullivan. She sent the word out and asked her Idaho and Utah counterparts to do the same.
It took about 6 hours for a BLM field officer and a Lincoln County deputy to find the car 20 miles up Smith Fork Canyon, Wyoming, 32 miles past our race start. The two officers both called me and offered to do whatever it took to get the car back to Larry. The search was over.
Maybe I’ll get some comments about wasting tax dollars on officers, but I can’t process that worry. I’m just thankful for the officers who lent their minds to the task that needed to be done. And for the naysayers, Larry did foot the towing bill.
I’m grateful that the car hunt (not a manhunt) was still important enough that good people were willing to help a sweet old gentleman in a pinch. I’m glad that most people in our three states believe police and BLM offices are worth funding. And I’m thankful that even though Larry and his car had both been lost for a while, we found them safe and whole.
In the process, I found renewed hope that when good people work together, we overcome. That’s the kind of happy ending that I never get tired of hearing.
Kate E Anderson is a mother of five living in North Logan. She can be reached at katecole9@yahoo.com