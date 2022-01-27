On Monday, Jan. 17, the nation properly celebrated one of the greatest Americans of the 20th century. As we did so, however, I believe many did so without knowing the real Martin Luther King. Here is the story most Americans do not know.
Martin Luther King graduated from Morehouse College in Atlanta at age 16. He then went north to Crozier Theological Seminary to study for the protestant ministry. At the time Crozier, in suburban Philadelphia, was a prominent, academically excellent, place to study for the protestant minister.
His teachers at Crozier recognized his gifts and encouraged him to obtain a Ph.D. and return to teach others preparing for the ministry at a place like Crozier or elsewhere. He went to Boston University to study theology. After completing his coursework and planning his dissertation, he realized that teaching others preparing for the ministry without ever having been a minister is a bit like being a law professor without ever having practiced law.
He, therefore, moved to Montgomery, Alabama, in the fall of 1953 to become pastor of a large African American church with his new wife, Coretta. To get his Ph.D. all he needed to do was write his dissertation. So it was that he was in Montgomery in the fall of 1955 when Rosa Parks refused to sit at the back of the bus, and the Montgomery bus boycott, one of the opening salvos of the civil rights struggle, began.
The African American community soon turned to a charismatic minister with a prestigious Northern education for leadership. As a leader he became the target of threats and hate.
Here are his own words.
One night toward the end of January I settled into bed late from a strenuous day. Coretta was already asleep. Just as I was about to doze off, the telephone rang. An angry voice said: ‘listen (N-word). Before next week you’ll be sorry you ever came to Montgomery’. I hung up but I couldn’t sleep. It seemed that all my fears had come down on me at once. I had reached the saturation point.
I got out of bed and began to walk the floor. Finally, I went to the kitchen and heated a pot of coffee. I was ready to give up.
With my pot of coffee sitting before me tried to think of a way to move out of the picture without appearing a coward. In this state of exhaustion …I decided to take my problem to God. With my head bowed in my hands I bowed over the kitchen table and prayed aloud … ’I am here taking a stand for what I believe is right, But now I am afraid the people are looking to me for leadership and if I stand before them without strength they too will falter. I have nothing left. I have come to a point where I can’t face it alone’.
At that moment I experienced the presence of the Divine as I had never experienced Him before. It seemed as though I could hear the quiet assurance of an inner voice saying ‘stand up for righteousness, stand up for truth and God will be at your side forever”
Over a small kitchen table in a deeply and overtly racist time and place, Martin Luther King’s career path changed for the rest of his life. God had called him to be the Moses of his people. When water cannons were used on him and others, when he and others were beaten, and some civil rights workers were murdered, this call is what kept him going.
There is a line from an old Southern Gospel song that is appropriate here: “Who made the mountain, who made the tree, who made the river flow to the sea, and who hung the moon in the starry sky. Somebody bigger than you and I.”
In the middle of the night Martin Luther King came to know that his destiny, and the destiny of that cause for which he and so many others gave the last full measure of devotion, was ultimately in the hands of “somebody bigger that you and I.”
Richard Sherlock is professor of philosophy at Utah State University.