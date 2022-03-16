These past couple of years have brought to light a multitude of folks that we’ve begun to re-recognize as genuine stalwarts, people who make a difference everyday in the lives of others.
The list of people who have stepped up in the heightened face of adversity is almost endless. Doctors, nurses, EMS personnel, law enforcement, scientists, mental health professionals, producers of goods and services and those who transport them, educators and military personnel, just to name a few.
There is another group of folks who work tirelessly everyday providing basic necessities to those who need them. I’m talking about caregivers. Taking on the role of a caregiver to those who cannot care for themselves is not only a noble undertaking but an exhausting one. Home health-care workers and hospice services are available in certain circumstances, but more often than not, family members take over the role of provider and caregiver to loved ones in need.
As family members age and begin to succumb to illnesses and health-related circumstances, options for their care often bring up hard decisions regarding their continued care and quality of life. Oftentimes caregivers are those who are still working at other jobs, going to school, taking care of their own families and running their own households. Family, friends and acquaintances often come together to help in the extended care of others, which lightens the load of the primary caregiver. What is sometimes overlooked by caregivers is the toll that is exacted on their own physical and mental well being since much of their efforts are focused on helping others instead of themselves.
Not all extended care is exclusive to the elderly. My late wife was 38 years old when she was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma. Since she was six months pregnant at the time, the amount of cancer treatment she could was limited. After delivering son No. 6 (Ty) almost seven weeks early so she could start full blown chemo treatments, our need for round-the-clock caregiving became a necessity. Both of Ty’s lungs collapsed the day after he was born, and he was flown to Ogden where he would spend the next three weeks hooked up to a machine that would breathe for him allowing his damaged lungs to heal.
We made weekly trips to St. Mark's Hospital for chemo treatments and would stop in Ogden on our way home to visit the baby, having our family members to take care of things at home. The chemotherapy did little to eradicate the malignant tumor in my wife’s hand, and weeks after an amputation, we were informed that the cancer had spread and her condition was terminal.
Both of our families and close friends came together to provide 24-hour care for my wife and the baby, who happened to contract RSV after coming home from the hospital and needed to be on oxygen round the clock. I can’t even imagine what it would have been like to try and provide any kind of quality care on my own with six sons at home to care for.
Our families rallied and formulated a detailed schedule for Shari’s care, including a chart located on the bedroom wall alerting those coming for the next shift of what medications were given and when and if she felt up to having visitors. I was especially grateful for those who took the night shift, allowing me time to sleep and get up with the baby when he needed to be attended to.
Meals, laundry, taxi service to all the kids' activities, keeping up with the bills and medical expenses were all burdens that were eased as our families moved in to help. Up until her death a few weeks later and for months afterwards, our family became our caregivers. I’ll never be able to thank them enough.
Nine years later I found myself sitting at the bedside of my 19-year-old son in the same hospital that had cared for his brother Ty, listening to the familiar sound of the same machine whirring quietly allowing him to breathe. Having no visible signs of brain activity after his accident, the neurosurgeon explained that people “just don’t recover from this type of injury.” It was then that the hard decisions had to be made, ones that still tear at my heart.
I remember my father caring for his mother as she was situated in a nursing home and the tender care he demonstrated each night, reading scriptures to her, singing a hymn and tucking her in. Later he would extend that same tender care to his sweetheart as her health began to fail, our family coming together once more to care and support the one who had cared for us all of our lives.
For the past two months, my wife Lynda has been away caring for her mother after her father passed away. As she calls and relates the emotional rollercoaster rides of caretaking triumphs and challenges while she and her siblings care for their dear mother, the memories of those hard times come flooding back as I recall the service that was rendered on my behalf and how grateful I am for the “angels among us” who stepped up and sacrificed without second thoughts for their own personal circumstances and comfort.
So to all you caregivers out there, carry on my friends, you’re all my heroes.