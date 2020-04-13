Life is sure interesting during these unprecedented days. There are updates each day about how everyone is affected by this global epidemic. The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, is the sixth pandemic in over a century. What pandemics have occurred in your lifetime?
During this “shut down” of just about everything, I keep saying, “This too shall pass.” Also “NGU” (Never Give Up)! The sun still shines, we still get rain, babies are being born, and people die from old age or other ailments more than “the virus.” We cannot give our condolences in person, but thanks to technology today, we can do so online or by sending a card in the mail.
Phones and emails are safe and great ways to keep in touch at present. We are in touch with each of our children regularly. Just the other day, one son “scolded” Jane for shopping at Sam’s Club. When he called, we also said we were going to eat dinner soon at Culver’s, where they will bring food to your car. He said, “Now just stop all that!” We ate food we had at home, including some great homemade bread brought to our doorstep by longtime friends and relatives Don and Marilyn Jensen.
There’s so much talk about what we can’t do while “shuttered,” yet there are so many things that we can. We take walks outside with our puppy JJ. I make lists of people I haven’t talked to recently, call them, and leave messages when they do not answer. There have been several calls to friends in Magna, my hometown, about the two earthquakes, and I’ve spoken to our family in Idaho, where they said their chandeliers were rocking back and forth. They also said their dogs started barking and running around before the earthquake in Idaho happened.
On Sundays, we call each of our children’s families, as we have done for years. During the week they send texts back and forth to Jane (she has our cell phone) and photos too. I don’t have my own cell phone. My fingers don’t text well on such small keys. Glad Jane can do so quickly. It’s a great way to keep in touch.
The other day our friend John Bailey (not the one in Cache Valley, even though he is a long-time friend too) called us from Hawaii. He was the dean of the School of Education at BYU-Hawaii when we served a mission together there quite a few years ago. He said things are sure quiet around the campus there — just some students from various islands in the Pacific who have no way to go back home while the airlines are shut down. I understand that the virus is in some of the Pacific Islands and not others.
More people are walking past our home and up on the shoreline trails than we’ve ever seen before. We have flowers blooming on the south side of our home and some in front (east side). Spring is here. Anderson’s gardening store was busy as could be when we went down to buy some pansies and seeds. Even though many customers wore face masks, most did not. I have one but have only worn it when I’ve been to the Budge Clinic for a couple of doctor visits.
So what do you do day by day during this shutter-yourself pandemic? I obviously spend some time writing these columns. We read newspapers and books. We also listen to the news on the TV and see what’s new on the internet. I watch more TV than Jane does, usually for a while in the morning when I’m doing my exercises upstairs in our loft and then after dinner. There are some great movies on TV these days.
The KBYU channel has some special ones. We really enjoyed “The Music Man” the other night. A nice thing about KBYU and also KUED is that they have no advertisements. The General Conference for our church was televised not from the huge Conference Center but from a small auditorium on Temple Square, and the Tabernacle Choir performances were previously recorded.
On Sundays, Jane and I have our own “church service” in our home. I prepare and bless the Sacrament, we take turns saying an opening and closing prayer, and then we watch a recorded “Music and the Spoken Word” and other KBYU programs. Currently, all of the “Music and the Spoken Word” weekly Sunday programs are from years past.
We miss not having family over for dinner and not visiting family for birthdays. However, sending cards via the mail and visiting on the phone and internet keeps us in touch.
Bless all who are residents at Sunshine Terrace and the other senior living establishments in this valley. A big hurrah for the workers there and special blessings upon the dear residents.
There is no place in all the world that we’d rather “shelter in place” than where we live now. As I write this, our wonderful neighbor, Sherm Conger, is out mowing our lawn and edging along the sidewalks and trees. I just went out to thank him and get our mail. In today’s mail was a card from longtime friends Gary and Susan Etherington, “Just checking in to see if you need anything!” You know what, we have everything that we need or want. Our hearts go out to those who are in dire need right now. We make donations through our church and other governmental agencies to help others. As one of my favorite hymns says, “Because I have given much, I too must give.” I try to do so and know others are doing the same.
Jay Monson is a former educator, and also served on the Utah State Board of Education, Cache County Council, and Logan City Council. He may be reached at monson.jay@gmail.com