Summer is nearing its end, schools will soon begin (in several different ways), the hot days seem to be fewer, and fall is in the air.
It’s been such a hot summer this year, but with A/C, lots of shade in our yard, and drinking more liquids than usual, we’ve survived. It’s hard on our dog JJ, too. He spends more time inside when it’s too hot. When he’s outside, he sits in some shade of our largest trees. Think it’s all due to “climate change?” Who knows, not I. I’m just grateful for an air-conditioned home.
Have you received your election card from the County Clerk? Mine was in the mail today, and I can present it at the ballot box or hopefully vote by mail when my ballot arrives. So easy these days. Be sure to vote, no matter your party affiliation. Lots of offices on national and local ballots this year.
I was not happy when the Utah Legislature changed the Utah Law so that the State Board of Education is now a political election. I served on the Utah State Board for 12 years, and no one on the board had any idea which political party other members belonged to. I hope those who win this election will consider changing it back the way it was originally — having a nonpartisan State Board of Education. Party politics have no business in the operations of Utah schools at any level, except to provide adequate funding.
I served on the Cache County Council as it is now called. When I first ran for a county office, it was with three county commissioners. These were paid positions. I took a leave from USU to do this. With assistance of the League of Women Voters, we were successful with enough signatures to place a proposition on the next ballot to change county government to a council form with a full-time county executive — the only one who was paid. It was a tough job, but with signs and area group meetings, the new form passed with flying colors. Works much better, me thinks, and no group has tried to change it back.
I salute all those who serve or have served. My long-time friend Lyle Hillyard has done a marvelous job. He and Alice and Matt, his wife and son, will be legends in the political history books about government in our county and state. Chris Wilson is our neighbor and lives just a few blocks up the road from us. I think Chris will do a fine job. He won’t have the seniority Lyle did, but I think he will do well representing our area and doing the right thing for the state. I applaud everyone who is willing to run for a public office.
Now just a few words about the current leadership of Logan. Mayor Daines and those on the City Council do fine work. Center Street block is a marvelous make-over for our community. The flowers in the planters and the lights at Christmas are great. But the large “inn” in the area on Main Street doesn’t belong there. The city and the county both agreed years ago to make that area the County/City Center, with a beautiful new library on that corner. Now a huge hotel sits there. Many patrons still come to the Logan Library with creaking wood floors and a roof that leaks. The whole building was condemned years ago. A sad representation for a city the size of Logan! We still check out books from our library as many others do. Some come to read the newspapers, and students come to do research. I know that many students of all ages in today’s world use computers to find answers and information, but we still need libraries.
Most every day I use my computer to be in touch with family, friends and associates of all ages across the globe. I’m in touch with friends in New Zealand and many other nations, states, cities, and towns. We live in the electronic era. My grandkids teach me about finding this or that and short cuts to do so. Some of them still read books, but most of what they read is on the computer. I love spell check and how my PC tells me how many words are in each composition I’ve written. I have joined the electronic age and send fewer things by what many today call “snail mail.” There are electronic birthday cards, and I do use those, but I also send a paper birthday card — one I’ve made on my Hallmark Card Maker on the computer. We no longer send money in the mail but do send a gift card that can be used just by the recipient.
It truly is a whole new world. Now back to where I started. Elections will be soon; be sure to vote. It’s what makes America great. Statistics tell us how many in a town, city, state, or nation have voted. It’s going downward instead of upward. Send in your ballot or go to the polling place and cast your ballot if the Legislature makes that an option this November. Keep America free and don’t think, “My one little vote won’t make any difference.” It’s what our forefathers fought for. Be thankful that you live in a land of freedom. Look up the Bill of Rights. Many in this world are still governed by dictatorships, by a ruling few. Freedom isn’t free. America and other nations are ruled by a president, senate, and house of representatives. Some nations are still fighting for this right.
I’ll end with a little funny I heard when I lived in Arizona.
Question: How hot was it in Arizona this summer? Answer: It was so hot that people were sweating like a politician on Election Day.
Jay Monson is a former educator, and also served on the Utah State Board of Education, Cache County Council, and Logan City Council. He may be reached at monson.jay@gmail.com.