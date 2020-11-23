Thanksgiving is a couple of days away, so I’ve been making my annual “Thankful List.” I share it with my family and remind them that they are top on the list! I do my best to contact each one weekly. Some live here in the valley, and others are not too far away — from Idaho Falls on the north to St. George on the south. With the virus still rampant, we are not having a whole family gathering, but we do keep in touch with phones, Facebook, and snail mail.
Friends are certainly on the list. Recently we visited with our friend John Bailey (not the one here in the valley, but he’s also a long-time friend). This John Bailey lives in Hawaii and is originally from New Zealand. I first met him when I was on a three-year mission to New Zealand over 60 years ago. He was an educator there and eventually moved to BYU-Hawaii, then called the LDS Church College of Hawaii. He called us on the phone a couple of weeks ago, and we visited for over an hour. A special time, indeed. I call some of my Magna/Cyprus High friends now and then, and many are on my “list” of those who receive a “Jay’s Food 4 Thoughts” compilation each weekday. It’s been a good way to keep in touch.
Do you ever remember a presidential election like this one? Some states use voting machines, some use mail-in balloting, and others still use voting on a ballot sheet at a designated polling place. Computers tally most votes. Years ago, the counting was all done by individuals, and tabulations required a team to check and recheck. Even though President Trump says he will contest the election, as of now President Biden will take over as our nation’s president in January.
Now here are some more items on my own Thankful List:
1. Being alive for more than 82 years and counting.
2. Family; a wonderful wife, nine children, their spouses, beloved grandchildren, and one great-grandson, with more in the future.
3. A special little dog named “JJ.”
4. For each day and the freedom to choose how I will use it.
5. Living in a nice, safe neighborhood with wonderful friends, in a great city called Logan, in the beautiful state of Utah, in what I believe is the finest nation on this earth today, our United States of America.
6. For great medical care, most of it within a short drive from our home.
7. For my belief in a life after this life, a Father in Heaven, whose son Jesus Christ came to earth and died to save us all.
8. Living close to a wonderful and historic temple where eternal marriages are performed. I was privileged to do such for our granddaughter Jackie Monson and her husband just a few days ago.
9. For a growing university where I was employed for most of my life and for colleagues there who taught me by example and success.
10. For television with the latest news, quality programming, and a wide variety of offerings, more than I ever imagined. I just finished watching a great series of the most prominent past leaders in the world and how they led during trying times in different eras.
11. For ample food to eat and wonderful stores for shopping. It’s amazing how they have just about anything you want, even when it might not be “in season.”
12. For hearing aids that I pop into my ears after I am showered and ready for another day.
13. For eyeglasses which are designed just for my eyes and make such a difference.
14. For my computer where I am writing this and where I send and receive messages from more than 100 people around the world whom I know and have associated with in the past.
15. For music of just about any variety, accessible on our television 24-hours a day and in our car when we are driving somewhere.
16. For cultural arts, both musical and theatrical, which I have always enjoyed, whether it be on a radio, in a theater or performance hall, and now on our television screen.
17. For a home that includes a furnace and air-conditioning with the setting we prefer on a small thermostat.
18. For a new cell phone I purchased just last week. Jane and I have used hers for several years now, but I’m ready to have my own.
19. For kind readers who stop me on the street, in a store, or at church and tell me that they have enjoyed something I wrote in one of these columns.
And finally, No. 20, to awaken each morning, get ready for the day, eat breakfast, play with JJ for a while, and just to be alive for another day. I do not fear dying, but I’d like to be around for as long as the good Lord is willing. So much to be thankful for.
I will end this column with a “Thanksgiving Prayer” that I read recently, written by someone named Debbie: “Dear Lord, Thank you for your amazing power and work in our lives, thank you for your goodness and for your blessings over us. Thank you that you can bring hope through even the toughest of times, strengthening us for your purposes. Thank you for your great love and care. Thank you for your mercy and grace. Thank you that you are always with us and will never leave us. Thank you for your incredible sacrifice so that we might have freedom and life. Forgive us for when we don't thank you enough, for who you are, for all that you do, for all that you've given. Help us to set our eyes and our hearts on you afresh. Renew our spirits, fill us with your peace and joy. We love you and we need you, this day and every day.”
Hope you and yours have a very Happy Thanksgiving.
Jay Monson is a former educator, and also served on the Utah State Board of Education, Cache County Council, and Logan City Council. He may be reached at monson.jay@gmail.com