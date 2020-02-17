Yesterday was President’s Day, a day we honor all of the presidents we’ve had in the USA from George Washington to Donald Trump. Some consider the president of these United States to be the most important office in the history of our great nation. Maybe you could play some family guessing games without using any of today’s electronic devices and see how many correct names you come up with. Can you guess the correct number? All males? All college graduates? Any die while still in office?
There have been many different presidents and elections in my lifetime.
While I was growing up, my father was an electrician at the Garfield smelter, then owned by American Smelting and Refining. (I worked there one summer at the hardest labor job I’ve had in my 80+ years. I operated a jack-hammer inside of one of the huge furnaces that “smelted” the copper ore into large ingots. They were then sent on to the refinery plant by rail and finally came out as wire, tubbing, or huge slabs to be sold to manufactures east and west.) My dad was a strong union man and an officer for many years, where he helped negotiate improved working conditions at the smelter. He was also a Democrat and voted Democratic in each election, as did my mother. When my sister Colleen married Norman Bangerter, my dad and Norm often had heated discussions about the Democrats’ position on items vs. the Republican view. However, when Norm ran for the Utah Legislature and thereafter for the seat as Utah’s governor, my folks and I campaigned for his election. I was old enough to vote by then.
Some friends told me they were surprised to read in my last column that Mike Bloomberg is my first choice for president this year. I have actually not decided yet as to which name I will mark on the ballot, but Bloomberg looks better every day. Trump has done some good things, and even though he was “impeached” by the U.S. House of Representatives, that did not occur in the U.S. Senate. I applaud Mitt Romney for having the courage to be the only dissenter in the Senate. I’m with Romney all the way. And Trump’s derogatory comments thereafter show his real “I’m the King” personality. I feel it’s time for someone new to have a go at what many consider the most important elected position in the free world.
I believe that Harry Truman was one of our best presidents. He was a common man, not wealthy, but he adhered to moral virtues and positive decisions for all Americans. One of my favorite historical authors and a Pulitzer Prize winner, David McCullough, wrote “Truman.” It is a good book to read. (I’m sure the Logan Library or your town library have copies for you to borrow.) He calls the life of Harry S. Truman “one of the greatest of American stories.” It includes, of course, Roosevelt, Churchill, Stalin, Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt, Bess Wallace Truman, George Marshall, Joe McCarthy, Dean Acheson, and all the dramatic events of that era.
Another favorite author, also a Pulitzer Prize winner, is Doris Kearns Goodwin. Her book, “Team of Rivals” outlines the political genius of Abraham Lincoln. She outlines Lincoln’s forging a team of rivals that preserved a nation and freed America from the curse of slavery. Lincoln did so much for making the USA what it is today.
Many years later Barack Obama was elected president — the first black American to hold that office.
With our new Democratic majority in the U.S. House of Representatives and Republican majority in the U.S. Senate, who will become the next president of our nation? Will we give our billionaire Donald Trump four more years?
I’ve never voted a straight-party ticket in any election. I believe it’s important to go down each office and make my mark on the person I believe will do the best job.
I served three terms on the Utah State Board of Education, and at that time it was a nonpartisan election. When I ran for a position as a Cache County commissioner, I did so as a Republican. During my term, working with the League of Women Voters in the valley, we were successful in getting a change to a County Council form of government on the ballot. That remains in place today. A county executive oversees the daily operation of the county, and it’s much better, again, in my opinion.
After two terms on the County Council, I was called to be an LDS stake president, and I was also a department head at USU for the department of elementary education. Later, I was asked by the League of Women Voters to run for the Logan City Council. I did so and very much enjoyed serving with Mayor Randy Watts and the other council members. Which political party they affiliated with had nothing to do with making Logan a great place to live.
When my political career ended, I became more focused on work and church, as well as growing our family. Jane and I have raised seven sons, two daughters, and have 35 grandchildren, with one great-grandchild to be born soon. Undoubtedly, we’ll have many more. Hooray!
Now, did I do the right things with service to city, state, and my positions at Utah State? I hope so. Now in my 80s, my service is finished, but I will never be complacent with elections at city, county, state, and national levels.
So many people on this earth still live under governments that are not democracies. The citizens of the United States elect their leaders. It’s very important to study the backgrounds, philosophies, and aims of the men and women who are elected.
God bless America, land that I love. … Stand beside her and guide her from above!
Jay Monson is a former educator, and also served on the Utah State Board of Education, Cache County Council, and Logan City Council. He may be reached at monson.jay@gmail.comJ