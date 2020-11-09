November is a month filled with changes, memories, and giving thanks.
One change is in those states who participate in daylight saving time. Utah does, so I hope you turned your clocks back one hour. Sunrise and sunset are now one hour earlier than before, so we have more light in the morning. My own druthers would be to just leave it alone. We have umpteen clocks and watches in our house and car. (I have no idea how many “umpteen” are, but there are a lot). Kept me busy changing them all, and as I type these words, I remember that I didn’t change the ones downstairs. We don’t go down there often, but we do have clocks in all three of the bedrooms there and two in the family room!
A big change in Utah is that the Salt Lake Tribune and Deseret News will stop publishing daily newspapers. Once a week for each is the new format. I wonder if the Church News section will still be part of the Deseret News. As I’ve said before, there is nothing permanent except change.
Nov. 3 was Election Day, however most folks reading this newspaper likely voted earlier by mail-in ballots. Jane and I sent in our ballots weeks ago. Are you pleased with the outcomes? For me, “yes” in most cases and “no” in a couple. But I will support those who were elected.
November is also the month we honor veterans on Veterans Day. Be sure to fly your flag tomorrow. I was never in any of the armed services except the Air Force ROTC when I first came to school at Utah State. As a land-grant university, it was a required course back then. We marched around the Quad on Armed Services Day. I played a drum in the band. However, I was never in active conflict overseas. Due to having rheumatic fever as a child and a murmur in my heart, I didn’t qualify for active duty. Interestingly enough, I now have two stents in my heart valves that have extended my life to 82 years. Medical knowledge and research have extended the lives of many.
What is your guess as to when the COVID crisis will end? Great doctors and pathologists in past years put an end to polio or infantile paralysis, measles, and numerous other pandemics. Penicillin was a miracle drug, and now there are even more medications to help cure other ailments. The number of new cases fills the news reports in all the media, TV, newspapers, and radio news. (I admit I rarely listen to a radio these days, but perhaps others do.) I am grateful for methotrexate, an injection I give myself once a week for rheumatoid arthritis. It’s very effective and has really helped my joints and bones. A list of daily exercises given to me by Logan Physical Therapy are morning regulars. I do three different sheets of exercises that are shown with drawings. I “work out” upstairs in our large game room on one end and Jane’s office on the other. After doing the prescribed floor exercises, I walk a half mile on a treadmill we purchased several years ago and watch the morning news while doing so. In good weather, I take our dog JJ for a walk outside in the afternoon. He and Jane go for a longer walk each morning. And we both take him out briefly when he rings a bell hanging on a strap near our back door. When the snow and ice come with the onset of winter, we adapt with inside work outs and brief outdoor trips for the dog and some fresh air for us.
In November’s Reader’s Digest there is a great section entitled, The Genius Section (nine pages to sharpen your mind). One article is called, “Your Brain Was Made for Walking — Creative inspiration is only a short stroll away.” The article is full of stories and quotes Thomas Jefferson who said, “Walking is the best possible exercise. Habituate yourself to walk very far.” It also shares this quote by Charles Dickens, “If I could not walk far and fast, I think I should just explode and perish!” The article further states, “A Stanford University study found that participants were 81% more creative when walking as opposed to sitting.” One key aspect of walking is obviously movement. The phrase, “Exercise your creativity,” refers to the brain as a muscle. The article ends by recommending that you “Turn off your phone and give yourself the chance to be present in the world, to hear conversations and natural sounds, to notice the way people move, the way the sun reflects in a puddle. Walk not just for exercise. Walk for wonder.”
Whenever I think of November, I always think of Thanksgiving. I will write about that in my next column. One thing I know is how thankful I am for a family who keeps in touch with us and with each other. When there is a need, they come. When there is something special, they join in celebrating by phone, texting, or postal means. Caring and sharing matters. I don’t know who said this first, but I believe it, “A family who prays together, stays together.” I couldn’t find out who first said this, but a Google search said it was Father Patrick Payton. I know leaders in the church I attend have often said this. I am a praying man. Families all over the world pray. It may be in an entirely different way than we pray, but believing in a supreme being is worldwide. Leaders of all religions and many faiths believe in a power stronger than what we see, feel, or experience.
Let us join together in giving thanks and pray for those who are in need. Donate some food for others. The Cache Food Bank is a wonderful endeavor, as is the Deseret Industries for clothing, books, furniture, and many other items. Look for ways to express gratitude and find opportunities to give all month long.
Jay Monson is a former educator, and also served on the Utah State Board of Education, Cache County Council, and Logan City Council. He may be reached at monson.jay@gmail.com