The naturalist John Muir once said “Keep close to Nature’s heart and break clear away once in a while and climb a mountain or spend a week in the woods. Wash your spirit clean. ... “
This statement rings true to me in many ways, especially at this time of year. Fall is my most favorite of all the seasons. Warm days and crisp cool nights signal the changes in nature that preface all the events and experiences that are soon to come.
Whether you’ve been a resident of Cache Valley for 50 years or five months, you’ll soon see and experience the magnificent displays our valley and neighboring forested mountains provide. There are so many things I enjoy this time of year that I thought I’d share some of them with you. Here are my top 20 fantastic things I like to do (and maybe you do, too) when mother nature starts wearing her “coat of many colors.”
1) The Pumpkin Walk in North Logan, sponsored by the city and originally created by the Beutler family from North Logan. You’d never guess there were so many creative things you could do with a pumpkin and their gourd cousins!
2) One last visit to Bear Lake for a raspberry shake and to visit Pickleville Playhouse. Be sure to roll down the windows to catch the scent of pines and sage brush as you climb the summit before dropping into Garden City; don’t let the smell of hot radiator fluid and burning brakes ruin your experience!
3) Hiking the Wind Caves. Located just a few miles up the canyon, this hike is both scenic and short, allowing a great outdoor experience for both the advanced hiker along with those like me who experience something called “lung expulsion” where one or both lungs escapes the body through the sinuses.
4) Visiting Tony Grove Lake. This is a beautiful high mountain lake surrounded by forested draws, wildflower meadows and majestic rock cliffs bordering one side of the lake. During the deer hunt one year, I hiked above the cliffs with some of my young sons and noticed that we were being stalked by a mountain lion. This didn’t faze the boys a bit as they all knew they could easily outrun me. If you plan on visiting here, go early because the parking lot fills quickly and the line of vehicles up the mountain starts in a different zip code.
5) Hunting forest grouse when the leaves have changed colors and are starting to drop, carpeting the trail and providing a colorful panoramic view of the surrounding peaks. The highlight of this activity is going with my sons and sharing the day and the food we brought with them.
6) Walking through stores and purposely ignoring the Easter candy and decorations.
7) Eating a good beef stew and fresh baked rolls, then settling into the recliner to watch football or movie.
8) Building an outdoor fire, cooking a hot dog or two, and enjoying some of Lynda’s blackberry s’mores.
9) Picking out Pumpkins at local roadside stands or patches with the grandkids and decorating the front porch.
10) Raking up leaves then watching them blow into the neighbor’s yard; with wind shifts they all eventually come back.
11) Fishing. Fall is a great time to fish as the streams and rivers have low waterflow and nice pools in which to drop a line. The fish have had all summer to grow and are voracious eaters with the coming of cooler temperatures. Fish taco Tuesdays begin now!
12) Put a pumpkin, apple/cinnamon, vanilla spice scented air freshener in your chicken coop and record the chickens gagging. Loads of fun!
13) Go have breakfast “Where the locals eat.” If you don’t know where that is, ask a local. I’ve been a customer there since it was known as “Sambo’s” restaurant back in the ‘70s.
14) Harvesting and having the apples from our backyard tree pressed into cider. We normally get between 50-60 gallons of juice. I like to enlist the help of my sons and their friends to help pick, since I’m not very steady on the ladders anymore.
15) Listening, watching and attending football games in the valley. “The hills are alive with the sound of halftimes, with cheers they have done for a thousand years!” or so it seems. We live right behind a high school and so my yard work is always accompanied by the sounds of football games’ reverie in progress. My favorite part is when I hear the National Anthem. I stand with my hand over my heart regardless of where I’m at in the yard; one of my traditions.
16) Watching the weather for our first hard frost and the subsequent noise of millions of mosquitoes and grasshoppers freezing to death.
17) A last fall meal at my favorite restaurant in Idaho: “The most romantic spot in the west.” Dear friends of mine run it and have great food! Can you guess where it is?
18) Fall turkey hunting, the birds not politicians.
19) Watching the movie “The Ghost and Mr. Chicken” — a classic!
20) And just maybe late this fall or even next, in addition to going to a Halloween parade down Main Street (USU’s homecoming or Thanksgiving Day Parade) we can set up our chairs and blankets along Main Street and in true fall tradition watch them tear down the mall.
