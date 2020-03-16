Today is St. Patrick’s Day, but this year it’s anything but a happy wearing of the green, shamrocks-everywhere day. This year, on this St. Patrick’s Day, prayers are ascending from individuals and groups the world over for something to stop this epidemic called the coronavirus.
When was the last time you remember an epidemic of a disease? During my lifetime, there have been measles, chicken pox, rheumatic fever, polio and others. I coped with the first three and a child, and rheumatic fever left me with a heart murmur. I was to be in bed 24 hours a day, with my dad and sometimes my mom carrying me to the bathroom when I needed to go.
I had a friend, Reo, who was diagnosed with polio, and he missed school for a whole year, and after he “recovered” he was in a wheelchair for the rest of his life. His father brought him to school in the morning, wheeled him into the school, and then packed him up step by step to the third floor where our class met. At the end of the class day, his father was there to pack him back down the stairs, roll him out to the car, and get him home. What a great dedicated father and mother.
Our junior high was all on one level, but after that, at dear old Cyprus High, with stairs in several buildings, Reo was either home-schooled or the family moved. I never saw him again.
There have been quite a few American pandemics in the last 102 years. I have a friend in the state of Washington who sent me the following information. The H1N1 Spanish (swine) flu pandemic of 1918-1919 resulted in 675,000 American fatalities. The H2N2 Avian Flu 1 pandamic resulted in 116,000 American fatalities. The H1N1 pandemic of 2009-2010, the CDC estimates that between 8,700 and 18,300 fatalities occurred.
Our president’s declaration of a national emergency is very much in order and I hope has every American aware and taking appropriate precautions.
In my opinion, it was right to close schools, churches, and cancel all large gatherings. Don’t take the stance that, “Well, it can’t harm me or my family.” We must be supportive and follow the suggestions of our leaders. Older people like me must be extra cautious about leaving the house and mingling with large groups of people.
For those of you who are LDS, you know that our church leaders have outlined clearly that in this emergency we should limit religious practices to our own homes and check on our neighbors. Stay away from the temple unless you are to attend the marriage of a family member. I think the same cautions apply to funerals and all other large gatherings.
Last Sunday, Jane and I stayed home, of course, watched the Spoken Word and the Tabernacle Choir broadcast and then some other great programs on KBYU, and other networks. We also read some books we have from the library. We have a neighbor who lives alone, and we check with her regularly.
This isn’t the time to run around in a frantic panic. This is the time to take care of ourselves, our neighbors and our families. We are a nation of courageous, strong people who have met many obstacles before. We need to work together, follow our leaders, and enjoy the beautiful spring. Gloom and doom never helps anyone. We have most capable healthcare providers in our valley, and things will be OK.
Here is a poem that talks about overcoming life’s challenges. The author, Martin DeJnicki, was inspired to write it after reading about one lady’s amazing journey and how she overcame her personal challenges. It is titled: Our Challenges.
Our Challenges
When all we see, is darkness and gloom. / We feel totally helpless, while running from doom.
We eventually confront, our inner brick wall. / Our choice is to break it, or give up and fall.
We may search for our strengths, waiting patiently deep inside. / From life’s obstacles, there’s no reason to hide.
All our challenges, we must embrace and defeat. / As we open our eyes, our true purpose we’ll greet.
Let’s take a step outside, our routine comfort zone. / This will carve a path, where our goals we shall own.
Our personal challenges, quite difficult may seem. / But, if we believe in ourselves, life will be as sweet – as a dream.
I am certain, “This too shall pass.” Why do we need such challenges during our time on this Earth? Perhaps they are to make us stronger in the long run? Perhaps they are just to prove to ourselves and to Lord above that we can do it. And because I’m a church-going man, perhaps it’s a test of faith.
I soon will have a birthday No. 82. I’m grateful to have lived this long. I have witnessed many miracles and to have attended many funerals. I am now the last person alive in my birth family.
I would like to end with a quote from an unknown author, which sits on my desk and that I see each morning when I come to the computer. “I don’t know what tomorrow will bring, but I do know the TODAY I can choose to be happy and full of life.”
God bless America, all on the planet, and be assured “This too shall pass.”
Jay Monson is a former educator, and also served on the Utah State Board of Education, Cache County Council, and Logan City Council. He may be reached at monson.jay@gmail.com