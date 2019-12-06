Though it is still not technically winter, it’s that time of year when we alternately curse and exalt the four-letter words, “snow” and “cold.” In general, I’ve been a winter hater for most of my 39 years in Cache Valley. I obviously don’t hate it enough to move, but I have noticed that November through March brings out the best and worst in people.
In that vein, I submit the 12 Ways of Winter-ness. As much as I wish there were, there are no lords leaping or gold rings.
1. Fog is real: I drove with white knuckles this morning at 60 mph while others whizzed by at 85 mph. This is not a contest. There are metal monsters in the fog, and you will not be able to stop in time to avoid them.
2. Snow blow thy neighbor: I no longer want to risk the remaining miles left on my back’s warranty by shoveling extra snow, but it’s relatively easy to be generous with a little extra gasoline in your snow blower. If you are the first one out in the morning, it is even a little fun to just keep going up the block. Maybe when I retire, I will get a small front-end loader so I can be truly magnanimous.
3. Don’t share your ice. I know that not everyone is fortunate enough to have a garage or covered parking, but you probably do own a broom and a step stool. Take that 13 inches of ice and snow off your roof before you drive so that it does not blow off onto the people behind you or blind you if you have to make an emergency stop because the person in front of you didn’t do the same thing I am describing.
4. Four-wheel drive is not your superpower: I was never a great winter driver, but I became a worse one after I bought my first four-wheel drive vehicle. Four-wheel drive does not help you stop faster on ice and does not give you ninja seeing power when driving through whiteouts.
5. Every day is Black Friday somewhere: Shopping in crowds is just not worth it anymore. Since the advent of this thing called the internet you can find something on sale almost any time. That, or shop local gift markets at odd hours. Nothing ruins the Christmas spirit like fighting over a $10 discount on a 52-inch TV.
6. You can have too many parties: As a lifelong introvert, I really have to meter out my merriment. One or two Christmas parties is great, but you don’t have to throw a separate one for every subset of your friends or colleagues. Save some fun for the dead weeks in March and August.
7. A sweater purposely designed to be ugly isn’t an ugly sweater: Somewhere in some non-U.S. country low-wage workers have been toiling away making hideous sweaters just to feed our silly demand for ugly Christmas sweater party winters. The only true winner should be one that you were given that you didn’t know was ugly. “Umm, why no, my dead mother gave me this, you are so cruel.”
8. The solstice is soon: Dec. 21 should be the true seasonal calibration as the days finally start to get longer and daylight savings time is less than three months away.
9. Some people are sad, and some people have SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder): Be kind to those around you in winter. The short days and long nights really can cause people to be depressed. I do not have SAD, I am just cranky by nature across all seasons.
10. Tire chains: I have carried around tire chains for 45 years in 10 different vehicles and only used them once. That one time I did actually need to use them I wished I had practiced the procedure ahead of time. I still haven’t changed this behavior, but I still should.
11. The new Logan downtown arch: How long did they deliberate on what words to put on the new Center Street arch? We already know it is Center Street, and anybody who drives through town knows it is Center Street. So, couldn’t we come up with some sort of slogan like Brigham City, Ogden or Reno?
12. The 12th Day of Christmas is 12 drummers drumming? This must be in one of the states with legalized marijuana.
13. If I were to rewrite the song, there would be a baker’s dozen of 13 tweets a tweeting.
Dennis Hinkamp wishes you all a warm and wonderful December.