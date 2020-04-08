The sun is shining, tulips are blooming and a pair of ducks sun themselves in our front lawn. But on this beautiful, peaceful spring day schools are closed. People from many walks of life work from their homes and wonder when the world they know will return. Or is it forever gone?
Tomorrow is Good Friday. Two days later Americans traditionally celebrate Easter, a day when most Christians rejoice in the rising of Jesus Christ from the dead. In past years parades, parties and church services filled Friday, Saturday and Sunday of holy week. But this year is different. A newcomer in our lives, COVID-19 (novel coronovirus), has put things in turmoil and caused us to act and react in ways we never thought possible.
As I write, a youthful, very pregnant woman wearing a bright red facial mask walks down the sidewalk outside my window. She meets a teenage girl wearing no mask and a minimal amount of clothes. They stop, talk and walk away side by side. They are typical of local folks’ reaction to suggested national safety standards.
Rarely do I see people walking the suggested six feet apart. It appears that foot traffic on our street has increased. Perhaps it's because people who usually walk to school or work at designated times now walk all hours of the day. Groups of two to a dozen people may be seen on Center Street almost any hour of the day. Cars filled with five or more people are not uncommon. Moms and dads are probably working from home while businesses and schools are closed.
It seems like Jenny and I have been cooped up in this house for years. Actually, it's only been a couple of weeks. I've been to the grocery store in the early morning hours a few times. We had lunch in our daughter's back yard once. Almost every day one of our neighbors or kinfolks come by. When it's warm enough, we sit six feet apart in our back yard or on the front porch and visit. Other times we visit while standing in the doorway. We shelter in place, hoping we will not become like the horrors we see on television.
From the time our oldest son was able to hunt an Easter egg — roughly 60 years ago — the Saturday before Easter Jenny boiled chicken eggs and the entire family gathered around the kitchen table to color them. The next day the eggs were hidden, found and hidden again. Every egg was handled many times by young and elderly hands. For many years 10 or more people from four generations (our parents, us, our children and grandchildren) were involved.
This year people are dying from a disease that is not well understood. We are urged to stay in our house. If we color eggs, I will have to stand in a long line of people spaced six feet apart waiting to buy bales of toilet paper, canned goods and other stuff that might come in handy. I don't want to fight over a few dozen eggs. If we color Easter eggs this year, they can't be handled and passed around like we used to do. And I would have a boiled egg on my plate every day whether I wanted it or not.
That I'm even writing this shows I am upset. People are dying. Institutions are being replaced. We have a worldwide problem that will take decades to solve. When it's solved our world will never be the same. Even if I'm still alive, I probably won't like it. Instead of helping solve the problem, I grieve. I am not alone in grief. Grieving will probably do more harm than coronavirus.
We can learn a lot from Scott Berinato's aricle “That Discomfort You’re Feeling Is Grief” recently published in the Harvard Business Review:
“Understanding the stages of grief is a start. But whenever I talk about the stages of grief, I have to remind people that the stages aren’t linear and may not happen in this order. It’s not a map but it provides some scaffolding for this unknown world. There’s denial, which we say a lot of early on: This virus won’t affect us. There’s anger: You’re making me stay home and taking away my activities. There’s bargaining: Okay, if I social distance for two weeks everything will be better, right? There’s sadness: I don’t know when this will end.
“And finally there’s acceptance. This is happening; I have to figure out how to proceed. Acceptance, as you might imagine, is where the power lies. We find control in acceptance. I can wash my hands. I can keep a safe distance. I can learn virtually.”
OK. Mr. Berinato, I accept being captive in my own house. I am grieving. I am sad. I am old. I'll be 91 in less than a month. I will wash my hands more often. I will try to keep from passing whatever ails me on to another human. I will stay out of younger and smarter people's way. I will try to give up the past and work for a better future. No one knows what that future will be, but I would sure like to be part of it.