Yesterday was Martin Luther King Day. I wonder how many young folks even know about this great man? If they googled him on their devices, they might be surprised what they find. I doubt most youngsters today even know what an encyclopedia is or was. We still have a full set on our bookshelves downstairs. I wonder if they are even published any longer?
Just about everything is electronic with the young set in 2020. Even my youngest grandchildren have iPads and are part of the electronic generation. As one of my favorite Disney songs goes, it’s “a whole new world ... ” That world includes added words to the shared vocabulary and changes the meaning of many words long-used.
A “tablet” once meant a pad of paper or medication to help you feel better, a disk was something flying in the air, and “memory” was what your mind housed in your brain (and I wish mine was still as sharp as it was before I was 80). I believe some schools provide tablets for students who do not have their own. And do you have a “blog?” I understand there are now “vlogs” with videos stored thereon.
Do you have a smartphone or otherwise? I wish mine were smart enough to divert the spam calls we still receive — not nearly as many as we did for several years, but still a few squeak through. We just don’t answer the phone if it is from a number or name we don’t recognize. That bothers me, but Jane says, “Just don’t answer it if you don’t know who it is.”
We did have “Nomorobo” put on our phone, and that’s cut back the number of such calls significantly, but it’s hard for this old dog not to answer any phone when it rings. I guess if anyone reading this really needs to get in touch with me, call on your office phone or send me a note on my Gmail account, which appears at the end of this column.
New words in dictionaries (if you still have one of those, I’m surprised) are hashtag, tweet, twitter, Wi-Fi, memes, and, in some nations, “bitcoins.” I’m told that one youngster once asked his mother, “What’s a book?” She replied, “Just open it and read it; you don’t even need a password to do so!” Books are still published, purchased and enjoyed by readers of all ages — no keyboard, no mouse, no joystick, no Skype. We read lots of books. I remember when we used maps on road trips, and a road atlas was common. Google Maps took their place.
When was the last time you figured math in your head? Pocket devices can do that much quicker than “the old way.” My grandchildren just whip out their devices, and it’s done in a second or two.
I still cut out things I want to save from the newspaper — yes, we take the newspaper you are reading this column in and the Deseret News. My parents took a daily newspaper, and it’s always been one of the first things I do in the morning. I know others say, “Just watch the news on TV,” but I like to read the obituaries, details about the latest sports competitions (we have grandkids who play on various teams), and more details if there is some news on an item just mentioned briefly on TV.
Last week we went to see the movie, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” starring Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers. Our children grew up with Mr. Rogers on TV. Each of the characters had names they remember and other special items like “picture-picture.” It was a heart-warming true story of a wonderful lay Christian minister’s attempt to weave positive morals and joy in each program. He surely succeeded in my opinion. The book is also a very good read. I hope Tom Hanks receives an Oscar for his excellent portrayal of a true icon in today’s world.
Change and the pace of change has so rapidly increased in today’s technological world that it’s often difficult to keep up with it all. How many phone booths have you seen in recent years? Any? I think they vanished when cell phones for all ages emerged. I had a small cell phone when they first came out but stopped using it when Jane got us an iPhone. It’s “a whole new world” in communication for me, but it’s common practice for my children and grandchildren.
I’ve mentioned previously how long it took letters from my parents and family to reach New Zealand 60+ years ago when I fulfilled a 2.5 year mission for our church in the New Zealand North Mission. The first letters came by ship. Then later, when air-mail to the lands down-under was available, it sure made a difference, both ways. We have a grandson currently on a mission in Chile. We communicate with him weekly via email, and I know his parents can even use “FaceTime” with him on certain days. This whole big world has shrunk in many ways over the past 60 years.
I’ll end on a very positive note about “devices” and today’s communication. As reported by LDS Living, “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints updated the total amount of donations raised through the Light the World Giving Machines. With 10 locations worldwide, the giving machines raised nearly $6.3 million. Internationally, Giving Machines were located in London, England, and Manila, Philippines. In the United States, machines were located in Gilbert, Arizona; San Jose, California; Denver, Colorado; Laie, Hawaii; Las Vegas, Nevada; New York City; and Orem and Salt Lake City, Utah. Jamie Leary, a news anchor in Denver, reported that donations there totaled more than $625,000. He said, “This has to be one of the easiest ways to give.” I like singing the hymn, “Because I have been given much, I too must give.”
Jay Monson is a former educator, and also served on the Utah State Board of Education, Cache County Council, and Logan City Council. He may be reached at monson.jay@gmail.com