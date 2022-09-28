As the seasons start to change and Mother Nature starts spinning her weather wonder roulette wheel to keep us all guessing, I can’t help but feel a little extra grateful for those changes and the ability to experience them all through the senses that I’ve been blessed with. To see the vivid colors of the fall leaves painted on our beloved mountains and valleys, the grandiose sunsets, brisk breezes heralding the promise of approaching winter snows, and then the bursting of spring and the patchwork quilt patterns of fields during the long summer months, these are what I relish.
Not to be overlooked, the smells of the seasons instantly transport me back to days of my childhood and youth. The smell of fresh-cut hay on a warm evening brings back memories of crossing the road from my grandparents dairy in Trenton over to the Andrews farm to jump on the big tractor tire inner tube in the backyard to background choruses of lowing cows waiting to be milked.
The sweet and sour smell of corn silage launches me back to the days of driving back and forth over the chopped corn in the silage pit of the USU dairy farm with my brothers as the days of summer waned, ushering in fall quarter on campus and intramural football on the Quad.
I’ve never really liked the smell of raw pumpkin, but it brings to mind the family “Pumpkin Carve” that we used to have when all our kids were little, and I’m thinking I need to resurrect that tradition again this year. The smell of Dad's simmering soup and mom's rolls brings back memories of coming in after dark to a warm house full of hearty smells. The aroma of sourdough biscuits in the morning was often the only motivation for me to get out of bed when I was a teenager in high school. Dad wisdom.
The smell of fresh baked baguettes reminds me of walking home from the boulangerie in the village where we lived in France, each of my brothers and I carrying a long loaf. We’d break one loaf in half, pull all the soft bread from its interior up to our elbows and leave the crispy outer shell for when we got home. Mom always sent enough money with us to get more than one loaf so at least one would make it home intact for dinner.
The smell of fresh pine trees always brings memories of Christmases past. When Dad would put up the tree and it was all decorated, I loved laying on the floor and scooting myself under it on my back and staring up into the branches lit with the big light bulbs, wondering what Christmas morning would bring. I still stop at Christmas tree lots in Logan to just wander through the trees taking in the smells, almost like a rerun Hallmark episode, minus the fake snow.
Some smells aren't always connected to happy times. I remember the first Christmas after my spouse passed away where I tried to get through the sights, sounds and smells of Christmas alone with my sons, and again the holidays after my son Jake passed away were hard as each seasonal display reminded us of our losses.
A recent trip to the Midwest brought back memories of my years in elementary school there, I attended a ball game one evening with some of our training staff, and as I sat in the enveloping warm blanket of humidity, I recalled the street where we lived and how we’d ride our bikes behind the mosquito fogging truck through the neighborhood, hoping to hear the familiar jingle of the ice cream truck. We’d all sit lined up on the curb eating our rainbow bomb-pops listening to the rising and falling of the cicada symphony each evening would bring. Oh how I miss the sights and smells of my youth.
I love the smell of woodsmoke, bacon and onions simmering in a Dutch oven, newly split aspen logs, BBQ ribs in the smoker, lilacs in full bloom, bunches of petunias, evenings with the windows open after a rainstorm, the aroma of pool chlorine while revisiting my high school, chocolate chip cookies right out of the oven and roast turkey on Thanksgiving morning. I love the smell of hot buttered popcorn in the theater, dry ice fog from homemade root beer, sausage pizza bubbling in the oven, scones fresh from the fryer and the breeze coming out of the canyon in the morning.
Of course you can’t experience all the good smells without the unpleasant ones, like skunk spray, bloated roadkill, melted plastic and electrical wiring, cat urine, dog poop squished on your shoe, opening unmarked tupperware containers from the back of the fridge, following a smoldering motorhome up Logan Canyon and down into Garden City whose brakes are on fire, inside recess on bean burrito day, emptying the diaper pail (before disposable diapers were invented), crusty socks and odiferous gym bags.
I think Ingmar Bergman described it best: ‘“The doors to the old man today and the child are still open, wide open. I can stroll through my grandmother's house and know exactly where the pictures are, the furniture was, how it looked, the voice, the smells. I can move from my bed at night today to my childhood in less than a second.”
