You’ve probably already heard a little something about the drought and heat and fireworks and wildfires and the general Armageddon in which this combustible combination will culminate. It’s going to be a crazy weekend. Maybe try to celebrate independent of the usual Independence Day fiery frivolity. That’s just my addled alliteration advice.
Despite all this grand alignment of bad things, everyone is still selling fireworks. The little white tents line Main Street like medical tents in a war zone. This is where some of those infrastructure relief funds could come in handy. Rather than build more fire departments perhaps we could, like Smokey, prevent some fires. How about if we paid the fireworks vendors fair market value just to close shop this year. We’ve done it before for some crops.
I was a bit of a pyromaniac kid myself, and there will be great temptation. What do we really get out of our Fourth of July celebrations? The highlights seem to be noise and bright lights. I’m going to suggest some alternatives.
• I heard that in some pandemic lockdown cities people gathered on their porches every night at a designated time and banged pots and pans in appreciation of the frontline health care workers. We could do this at sunset (9:05 p.m. July 4)
• If you have a few dozen thousand dollars, you could buy your own swarm of drones and make pretty patterns in the night sky like at the Super Bowl.
• Laser lights are relatively cheap; just don’t put anybody’s eye out.
• Bubble wrap and balloons are big fun and easily available.
• Dry ice bombs like they used to have at USU Basketball games many decades ago have nice retro ring to them. No, seriously don’t do that. There’s really no safe way to blow things up.
• If you want to hear some noises, you could ring a doorbell anywhere near our dog. She’s just fine with guns, thunder, bombs and fireworks, but ring a doorbell in real life or on TV and her walnut sized brain goes into a fit of barky fury. It would be a great protective alarm if burglars decide to start ringing doorbells before they break and enter.
• Maybe this is the perfect year for the Cruise-In. You can subject yourself to loud noises and inhale smoke as if they were fireworks. I hear you can also win one of the cars in the raffle this year. I also hear that Glenn Beck is here, but he is not really coming as Glenn Beck, but just as a regular guy named Glenn Beck who likes cars. If he wanted to blend in, why did they announce that he was here? Now everyone is going to be looking him up on the internet and spending the weekend wondering if that was really Glenn Beck that they saw or just someone who looks like Glenn Beck. Let me tell you up front that I do not look like Glenn Beck, but I do like to rant about politics. I just won’t be doing it this weekend.
• You can always fall back on the old favorite for starting fireworks; just rant about dog poop on your lawn or failing Xfinity cable service on any of the local forums. I set the forums ablaze just by saying that I liked Sam’s Club and that Costco coming to Logan was no big deal. Pretty sure I could post racial and homophobic slurs and get less blowback than writing that.
• Watch Independence Day, the movie. It’s still one of my favorite alien invasion movies featuring cousin Eddy from the National Lampoon Vacation series.
Dennis Hinkamp wishes you the best 4th of the year.