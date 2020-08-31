Whenever I think of September, my mind goes back through the years to a song I heard sung often while I was growing up. “Oh, it's a long, long while from May to December, but the days grow short when you reach September. And the autumn weather turns the leaves to flame. And I haven't got time for the waiting game. And the days dwindle down to a precious few, September, November. And these few precious days I'll spend with you, these precious days, I'll spend with you.”
When you are 82, each day is precious, and I’m grateful to wake up in the morning and say to myself, “So, what’s up for today?” Jane and I calendar each week on a calendar in the kitchen so that I know what will be going on day by day. That helps a lot, then I don’t have to keep asking her what’s up for today?
I get up before she does and take JJ (our dog) for a morning walk from our house up to the Green Canyon Road. He knows his favorite trees, and I take a poop bag along to be sure he leaves nothing behind.
As I write this column, he is sitting outside on the large side lawn we have on the south side of our home. We have an extended leash for him so he can wander around that part of the yard by himself. He often chases butterflies and explores Jane’s flower garden, but that’s the extent of his “territory” when he’s outside. Inside he wanders freely about the house, but we do keep bedrooms, my office, and upstairs and downstairs blocked off with the little “gates” or closed doors. Works fine.
When I was growing up in Magna, I remember when we went down to the community park on Labor Day for games, races, free drinks and a Magna vs Garfield baseball game. Not long ago, we went to Magna and drove past the two homes I lived in. One is very old but has been redone through the “Community Redevelopment” program. The other is still looking fine and well taken care of.
What are your childhood memories? Do you still keep in touch by phone or electronically with special friends and your family? I regret that I don’t know who said this first, but it sure fits me: “I am the person I am today because of all the people who have shaped me in every way.”
I do know who said the following, Michelle A. Moran: “We have a lot to be thankful for, the memories through the years, the many times together, full of laughter, full of tears.”
I fully agree and am grateful for family, friends (some alive, some no longer with us). When all of our family gets together (which is rare today because of “the virus”), we tell the same tales of what David, Jaylene, John, Jill, Steve, Mike, Jeff, Mark or Jared did while growing up,
And we laugh, sometimes until we cry. And now with 35 grandchildren and one great grandson, the stories continue and are shared via emails and Facebook. I so miss the family reunions we held every other year. (Had to be that way so the spouses’ families could get together the other year). Some of our kids have given me cards or plaques with little sayings on them. One simply says, “Thanks a Million,” another says, “I’m not a retiree. I am a professional Grandpa.”
Last for today is a few words about a word we use often — “up.” Up is one word in the English language that can be a noun, verb, adjective, adverb and preposition. This amazing two-letter word in English has more meanings than any other.
It's easy to understand up, meaning toward the sky or at the top of the list, but when we awaken in the morning, why do we wake UP? At a meeting, why does a topic come UP? Why do we speak UP, why are the officers UP for election” and why is it UP to the secretary to write UP a report? We call UP our friends, brighten UP a room, polish UP the silver, warm UP the leftovers and clean UP the kitchen. We lock UP the house and fix UP the old car.
At other times, this little word has real special meaning. People stir UP trouble, line UP for tickets, work UP an appetite, and think UP excuses. To be dressed is one thing but to be dressed UP is special. And this UP is confusing: A drain must be opened UP because it is stopped UP. We open UP a store in the morning, but we close it UP at night. We seem to be pretty mixed UP about UP!
To be knowledgeable about the proper uses of UP, look UP the word UP in the dictionary. In a desk-sized dictionary, it takes UP almost 1/4 of the page and can add UP to about thirty definitions. If you are UP to it, you might try building UP a list of the many ways UP is used. It will take UP a lot of your time, but if you don't give UP, you may wind UP with a hundred or more.
When it threatens to rain, we say it is clouding UP. When the sun comes out, we say it is clearing UP. When it rains, the earth soaks it UP. When it does not rain much, things dry UP.
The best news I’ve heard in a long time is that Logan will have a new library going UP, where the current one now stands. I’m not sure where patrons will go while the old building is torn down, but a new Library will be going UP on that spot. Thank you Mayor Daines and all who are on the City Council. Now to the old Emporium? Keep UP the great work!
Jay Monson is a former educator, and also served on the Utah State Board of Education, Cache County Council, and Logan City Council. He may be reached at monson.jay@gmail.com