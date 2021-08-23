HEAD: Back to school. Back to masking? You decide.
The mask vs. anti-mask tribes have become ever louder in recent days, making “Us vs. Them” claims to undermine the other side. They try to shout down or shame the opposing group, repeating whatever experts or studies happen to support their claims and ignoring all else.
Cache Valley is somewhat protected from the worst screamers on both of these sides, but it does have strong followings in both tribes. In general, local people that are vocal about it hold with one tribe or the other. But there are many, many people who don’t say much about being either for or against mask wearing.
With the pandemic evolving again, things have become more complex. Experts have said the vaccinated and recently recovered should not need to mask for their own health. In some rare situations, a vaccinated or recovered person might be exposed to a high enough viral load to carry the virus for a short period of time, but no one really knows what the load is or how long an exposed, asymptomatic person might be dangerous. So where does that put the fully vaccinated/recovered in the mask-wearing tribes?
To be honest, I’m not sure where I should stand on this issue.
Personally, I think the practical truth of mask wearing must lie somewhere between masks-for-all and masks-for-none. As a Utahn, I am glad the governor has resisted mask mandates and given us the right to choose what is best for ourselves and our families.
I’ll admit to being a mask chameleon myself; wearing a mask when those around me do and not wearing it when those around me don’t. Being vaccinated and recovered, I’m not likely to get sick from the virus or its variants. I don’t feel the need to use a mask to protect myself. When I mask, it is as a social courtesy. Masks aren’t my favorite, but they don’t bother me too much either, so why not?
Truthfully though, that “It doesn’t hurt, so why not?” philosophy is not a good enough answer for me as a parent. I’ve read that mask wearing can be harmful to children because it hinders the natural exposure to other pathogens that will ultimately increase their immune system responses, making them less likely to become severely ill. A less-than-stalwart immune system could be the difference between a COVID-19 infection being minor or being fatal.
More pressing for me, too, is my youngest son’s learning development. My five-year-old just entered kindergarten and has a speech impediment. We tried to get him help through the school district last year to no avail. Part of the difficulty was that mask mandates in public schools made testing and diagnosing difficult.
One year later, his speech patterns are even more ingrained and he is farther behind his classmates. This academic year he’s learning to read, learning his phonetic combinations, and learning how to write what he hears or sees. For him, being able to see his teachers’ mouths might mean the difference between his speech getting better or getting worse.
Seeing his speech therapist’s mouth and being able to use his own mouth mask free will be imperative to him successfully changing his speech mechanics. The anti-mask tribe would tell me these are all good reasons that he and his teachers should be mask free.
But I’m torn because he is the child that is farthest from vaccination eligibility and I do believe vaccines are the answer to stopping the pandemic. The mask-up tribe would tell me that he is the most vulnerable member of my family, which is undoubtedly true. Our fully-vaccinated family won’t get him sick, but his classmates might. The Mask tribe will say that is enough reason for him to wear a mask during school.
Yet he is in a classroom with just 21 students. They are spread out. He has no desk-mate. His teachers are vigilant about sanitizing and distancing. For a public school setting, that’s the best-cast scenario for limiting disease spread. In that setting, would a mask even help him? Or would it just make it so his development is stymied for another year?
I’m not really sure. There have been no long-term, double-blind case studies to show the benefits or detriments of mask wearing for young children. No one is really sure how masks effect kids long term.
I’m allowed to choose whether to mask my 5-year-old or not. Partially because he has also recovered from COVID-19, I’ve chosen to allow him to attend school mask free. My hope is that his speech will improve and he will catch up to his classmates.
That said, my 10-year-old son has a class environment which is less controlled because fifth graders push every boundary the teachers set for them. Even last year, his classmates were wildly varied in how well they would use/misuse their masks and how/when to sanitize or practice social distancing.
I’m inclined to have my fifth-grader mask because his schoolmates are more active, more hands-on, and more in-your-face than the kindergarteners. And trust me, he is exposed to plenty of pathogens even with a mask.
Within my family, the question of whether a mask is right, smart, necessary, or harmful varies from person to person. That’s why I’m hoping people will not judge me too harshly based on what they see. I hope they trust that I’m making good choices for my family.
Of course, chances of that are pretty slim. The two loudest tribes can both hit with guilt-trip comments and shaming shares. But maybe someone else in Tribe Chameleon will read this piece and know they aren’t alone. Whether the opposing mask factions like it or not, I grateful that in Utah we are free to choose which tribe we want to follow.
Kate E Anderson is a mother of five living in North Logan. She can be reached at katecole9@yahoo.com