A few weeks ago, I received an informative letter from my local pediatrician’s office. It detailed the pros of vaccination in general and specifically the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine that has been approved for use in kids ages 12 and up. My pediatrician encouraged parents to have their children vaccinated.
Before receiving my doctor’s letter, I was leaning towards vaccinating my oldest kids who are 12, 14, and 16. After all, one of those young rascals brought coronavirus home to our entire family last fall. It would be great if we never repeated that again. But getting my children’s doctor’s advice sealed the deal for me. I felt lucky to have good advice without having to make an appointment or dish out a co-pay.
Local pediatrician Dr. Russel McKenna understands that the inconvenience and cost of an office visit stop many people from getting the care and advice that they might need. “During the pandemic, people couldn’t go see the doctor like they normally would,” McKenna said. “That was frustrating for care providers as well. Lots of people waited until things were really bad before they would come in. Small things went untreated. And conversely, some things that didn’t need treatment caused a lot of worry. It was to a point to where I thought, man, how can we help people out there?”
To combat the problem, McKenna came up with an idea to take information to the people who needed it without them coming to his office. He started a nonprofit Youtube.com channel, YadaYada Health.
McKenna, along with his colleagues Dr. James Matthews and Dr. Ryan Bell began YadaYada Health about seven months ago. The first few videos focused on things they talked about every day in their practices — things like reflux in infants, swaddling newborns, and dealing with kids stinky feet.
“As a doctor, I wanted to make a platform where I could send my patients to glean information for common problems that we as doctors have to tell people over and over,” McKenna said. “If people can understand more about their body and what is going on and why they have certain symptoms, maybe they can help themselves first.”
“Our hope is to educate people,” he continued. “We give general information about specific problems. Like, what’s the most common reason for belly pain? What else could it be? Then people can decide when they really need to get things checked out.”
Once YadaYada Health was up and running, McKenna, Matthews and Bell started recruiting more local medical professionals to contribute useful information. A dentist posted videos on everything from mouthwash to root canals. An obstetrician added videos on pregnancy risks and prenatal health. More health professionals joined in, contributing helpful videos on topics from anesthesia, to blood pressure, to managing tantrums.
McKenna, Matthews, and Bell kept adding videos as well. Now, the channel sports over 150 videos on various topics. And every video is made by a licensed practitioner who actually knows what they are talking about, not some YouTube rando.
People have noticed the difference. Contributors have sent links to their patients to remind them of things they had discussed in the office or to give tips on other potential problems. Patients started watching and posting video links. Little by little, the word has spread and the channel is getting a few more viewers every day.
“It’s really growing,” McKenna said. “This started out with an emphasis on local patients, but the cool thing is that people from places like India, Vietnam, and Canada are also watching.”
For McKenna, the expanded reach has been a bright spot. “During COVID, we couldn’t travel. But people still need help. I can’t go to India. But people everywhere can tune into YadaYada and get some solid information. We’ve gotten some really nice comments like, ‘you’re a light in the darkness.’ That feels really good.”
The doctors involved in YadaYada Health aren’t trying to upend the healthcare world. They have a disclaimer on the channel which plainly states that the site, “is not intended to replace your routine care by your regular medical provider. It is for information only.”
McKenna explained, “The goal is that instead of going to Web Md and freaking out about the symptoms someone is having, these videos educate about the most common medical symptoms and problems. We hope that will lead people in the right direction. It’s not to take the place of your regular doctor. We hope people will be able to seek the right doctor at the right time for their specific problems.”
That said, McKenna is looking for more contributors to the site because even doctors don’t know everything. “I’m learning a lot from my colleagues and it helps me be a better doctor,” McKenna said. “As doctors, much of what we know comes from what we practice every day. Our practice gives us opportunities for professional growth. It would be nice to have a compliment of knowledge that exceeds your level of opportunity.”
McKenna invited medical professionals who want to contribute to get in touch with him. “By posting on YadaYada,” McKenna said, “we can get in touch with a much broader audience than we could be just sending a video to our own patients.”
McKenna added he hopes the information on YadaYada can help many more people than it already has, doctors and patients alike.
I, for one, appreciate that. During the pandemic, having access to good medical advice that I can trust has been very important for me. Since letters from my pediatrician’s office are few and far between, I’m happy to have another locally grown resource I can trust.
Readers can look up YadaYada Health on Youtube or google YadaYada Pediatrics to learn more.
Kate E Anderson is a mother of five living in North Logan. She can be reached at katecole9@yahoo.com