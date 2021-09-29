I took a mental health day today, and just what exactly does that mean, you ask? Well, I suppose it’s different for everyone. Eighteen months ago the world was thrown into a cosmic blender and pureed into an ugly sticky mess. The word “normal” was replaced with the phrase “I’m losing my mind!” and just like that everything became an “unprecedented” poopy benchmark.
Everyone handles grief, stress, depression, change, challenges, achievements and daily life experiences differently. I believe we look for solutions to our personal anxieties in ways that allow us to regenerate, rebuild and strengthen our inner selves. For some, this might mean going to the gym, taking a walk, going to a movie, fishing, hunting or camping, splurging on something for your wardrobe, going for a drive (I don’t suggest I-15 or Main Street), cooking, writing a letter or emailing someone (extra credit for real pen and paper or cursive writing), painting a picture, gardening or doing a puzzle.
The need for more intensive help and support for those struggling with mental health challenges (most of us) is more critical now than ever, especially after what we’ve all been through these past few years. I’m encouraged by the fact that our school districts and local businesses are now employing full-time counselors and healthcare personnel to aid our students, faculties and employees in regard to their mental and emotional health.
For the past 12 years I’ve taken the same day in September to spend as a “therapy” or mental health day in the mountains to celebrate and remember my son's birthday. Jake passed away when he was 19 and would have turned 32 today. All throughout Jake's elementary and teen years, when I’d ask what he wanted for his birthday, he’d respond with, “I want to go hunting with my brothers!” — a request that we’ve continued to honor since his death. Some years the weather’s been nasty and schedules can be tricky, but whichever of his brothers are around, we head into the mountains on his birthday, a place we love to be and where we feel closest to him.
This year, my second oldest son (who also happens to be a teacher) was the only one available to go, so we set out early for one of our favorite places to hunt. The ride was an enjoyable one as we got caught up on how our families, siblings and grandkids were doing, our classes this year and how there’s never enough time in the day to cram everything that is asked of teachers into a school day. And we joked about what Jake would have looked like this summer with a mustache and if he’d be married, single or playing in a world soccer organization somewhere or just coaching here in the valley, things I think about often.
The weather was perfect. Mild temperatures and amazing fall colors greeted us as we traversed the back roads into the high mountain valleys and draws in the upper reaches of Logan Canyon. Our hike took us through stands of pine, aspen and scrub oak aflame in red and yellow and sagebrush flats up to a peak above what we call “Grouse Ridge.” We sat on a rock outcropping overlooking the canyon, admiring the colorful patchwork quilt sections of trees tucked into the valleys and painting the distant peaks framing Bear Lake, and we both commented that to us, this is what heaven looks like on Earth.
As I unwrapped Jake's birthday cake (Hostess cupcake) that I brought to celebrate with, I imagined him sitting on the rock next to us laughing as we threw pine cones at each other and him teasing Brandyn about a missed shot, or two. I tried to imagine how he’d changed in the 12-years he’d been gone and if he still talked and sounded the same. Being a lot like his dad, I’m sure he forgot to pack something and had to depend on his brothers for extra rounds for his shotgun, warmer clothes or water, but he never seemed to have a shortage of treats, chocolate and sunflower seeds in his vest pockets.
I mentioned to Brandyn and have told my other sons that in the distant future when I’m gone, I’d like them to put a small container up on Grouse Ridge hidden somewhere that has things in it from Jake and myself so they can all get a good laugh and remember the times we hunted there together.
The hike back down to the truck was just as enjoyable as the trip up. We spooked a few deer down below us and saw the usual hawks, chipmunks, squirrels and birds preparing for the coming winter. I mentioned to Brandyn that the hike was just long enough and difficult enough to only incapacitate me for one evening instead of a week. Ha!
As we made our way to the highway and joined in with the few late commuters returning from Bear Lake, we both agreed that the day was exactly what we needed to rejuvenate and refuel.
Everyone needs an outlet or activity to help them cope with struggles and experience happiness on an elevated level. I like the quote that says, “The art of being happy lies in the power of extracting happiness from common things” — like eating Hostess cupcakes and sunflower seeds while sitting on top of Grouse Ridge. Happy birthday Jake.
Chad Hawkes is a fifth grade teacher at North Park Elementary School. He can be reached by email at chad.hawkes@ccsdut.org