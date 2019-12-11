Utah is famous for many things: beautiful desert and canyon vistas, blue-ribbon trout fisheries, Temple Square, green Jell-O, funeral potatoes, fry sauce, horrible inversions leading to some of the worst air quality in the U.S., among the lowest per-pupil spending amounts in the nation, the “Greatest Snow on Earth,” and a goodly share of idiots who drive in that snow as if it weren't there.
It seems every year as fall comes to an end and the snow starts flying, a good portion of the population “forgets” how to drive in the snow, and the crashes and slide-offs begin to pile up — aka “Harvest time for the tow truck and body shop companies.”
It would be interesting to see how much the tire companies make the day following a big storm, along with sales of snow-blowers, shovels, ice melt and calls to local guys with compressors to blow out sprinkler lines.
Some years we just get caught “with our pants down” when winter comes fast and furious, a great example of this being our Thanksgiving storm this year that dumped up to 18 inches of snow in the valleys and multiple feet in the mountains.
Unfortunately, the mindset among some drivers is that they can go as fast in winter conditions as dry conditions because they have four-wheel drive. Having four-wheel drive will help with stability and added traction but does NOT increase the ability to stop quickly.
I asked a friend of mine who is a police officer if he would comment about conditions during the first snowstorm of the season. “It’s like kids driving the old go-carts where you spend more time hitting the rails . . . or dodgeball,” he said. “All the officers I know hope and pray they are not on day shift for the first snow.”
What scares me even more than winter driving with reckless, naive drivers is driving in fog. Those same people who drive haphazardly in the snow and ice also seem to not understand that driving 70 mph with 25 feet of visibility is a recipe for disaster.
Last Saturday morning we left at 6 a.m. and drove to Twin Falls to attend a grandson’s baptism. The fog was thick and swirling and gave me the sensation that I wasn't really moving at all. I pulled in behind an 18 wheeler so at least I could see his tail lights to use as some sense of horizon and perspective. What was really terrifying was the sudden appearance (for just a few seconds) of vehicles that shot past us and disappeared into the blanket of fog like ballistic apparitions. It was white-knuckle driving until we were well past Snowville.
When our family lived down near Willow Park in the ’80s, I took a job working in Preston and commuted from Logan everyday. Back then there were stretches of sub-zero temperatures and dense fog that hung around for weeks, making my commute a veritable nightmare. There was no traffic light at 1000 West and 200 North (where the new Maverick is), so drivers going north and south in foggy conditions would have to stop and hope that no one was speeding along 200 North. You just hoped for the best and gunned it through the intersection. Involuntary Russian roulette every morning.
Fortunately there was only light traffic at 4:30 in the morning, so my odds of getting T-boned were a little better. There was also no light at Airport Road and Main Street, so once again, you took your chances pulling onto a busy road.
Coming home from work one night, I was creeping along through the “soup” and had made it safely through the gauntlet at 200 North when I pulled into our cul-de-sac and parked the truck. On my way to the front door, I happened to look up and in the window above the door saw a large hanging fern.
“Hmmm, that's new,” I said to myself. “I wonder when Shari hung that up there?”
Then I saw the screen door and thought, “We don't have a screen door.” I had driven into the wrong cul-de-sac and was at the neighbor’s house. Good thing I was kind of paying attention; otherwise things could have gotten real dicey real fast.
One of my few regrets involving my late mother was the night I asked if she could come over and watch the boys while I went night ice fishing at Willard Bay. She never missed an opportunity to be with the kids, so she agreed and drove over from North Logan. I ended up staying way longer than I expected and got home well after midnight. Logan (especially in our neighborhood) was enveloped in thick fog, but instead of driving her home and figuring out how to get her car back to her later, I let her drive home. I never would have forgiven myself had something happened to her, hence my feelings of regret.
Mom later confessed that she’d “never prayed harder for a clear sense of direction” than that night driving back to North Logan.
As winter inversions and soupy conditions close in around us here in the valley, please slow down, drive defensively and don't let your desire to get places in a hurry fog your good judgement.
Chad Hawkes is a fifth-grade teacher at North Park Elementary School. He can be reached by email at chad.hawkes@ccsdut.org