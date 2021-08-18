Summertime is quickly drawing to a close and with it all the traditions and activities that typically usher in the “Ides of August” before school starts.
Final summer family vacations and reunions, neighborhood parties, camping trips, festivals, fairs and rodeos all signal the slide into fall and hopefully a very wet, snowy, water-rich winter. You can almost hear the mountains and parched landscapes gasping for renewed moisture levels. Hopefully soon our moans and groans complaining of hot weather will turn to complaints of shoveling snow and sub-zero temperatures. Ice fishing is just around the corner! Woot woot!
Another trademark of summertime is the of folks celebrating their high school graduations by kicking up their heels (or walkers) at their high school reunions. I remember taking my mom to her class reunion from North Cache High School when my dad was out of town several years ago. I marveled at the memories and stories Mom shared after seeing some of her classmates (less than a fourth still living) and how vividly she recalled her time spent in high school.
I look back fondly at my memories of high school, having attended in two different states. I moved to Utah my junior year and graduated from Sky View High School as our nation was celebrating its bicentennial. My experience moving from a high school on the East Coast (Tabb High in Virginia) to the West was needless to say an eye-opening one. Since our high school back east was a brand new one, we didn’t have a senior class my freshman year, which led to more opportunities for me to experience band and baseball.
In Virginia, many of us had longer hair as it was the style, and the dress standards were pretty much non-existent. Mini-skirts were the in-thing along with bell bottomed jeans and stacked heels on our shoes. Plaids and solid-colored shirts were common at school. Some of the staff even wore halter tops (Miss Zaloumis) when we had pep rallies or talent shows. Our commons area had an outdoor smoking section where students could light up if they had a note from home giving permission.
Our student body was diverse and heavily involved in everyday school activities (some legal, some not) which made for interesting daily interactions. The baseball coach was also our driver’s ed instructor and an avid chewer of tobacco products. Coach Rowley would take a large styrofoam cup along on our test drives, filling it with tobacco juice, much of which dribbled down the front of his shirt when we would brake too hard or accelerate too quickly.
My sophomore year in 1974, our orchestra/symphonic band was scheduled to play for our first ever senior graduation, and since our auditorium was not large enough to accommodate everyone, the school arranged to have the graduation on our rival high school's football field (our football field was a weed patch) a few miles away.
On the evening of graduation, we were all set up in one end zone ready to start playing “Pomp and Circumstance” when I noticed our second chair French horn player, Leonard Hughes, was not in his seat next to me. Our band director looked at me and sent a telepathic “Where’s Leonard?” look. I shrugged, wondering the same thing.
As we began playing the graduation march, the seniors started filing across the field in front of the stands, making their way to the 50-yard line. Our third chair horn player shouted, “Look, there’s Leonard!” pointing to the opposite end zone. Leonard came streaking past the graduates in a dead sprint, long hair flying behind him wearing nothing but his track shoes. Having won a state title in the 440, there was no chance security personnel would’ve ever caught him on foot, so they simply watched along with the rest of us as he exited behind us and out through the parking lot.
Did I mention streaking was popular in the ’70s?
As I walked through the doors into the room where we had our Sky View High School class of 1976 reunion last week, I recognized a few people immediately but had to read a few name tags to put names to faces with others. You’d think it’d be awkward, but as we reintroduced ourselves and started visiting about our lives and experiences since high school, the room warmed quickly and we relished our time together.
As part of our evening, we were asked about specific things we remembered from school. The answers were varied, poignant and hilarious. There were incidents like putting the first dent in the new driver's ed car (VW Beetle), dressing up as a Fig Newton and running across the stage, getting stitches after performing “stupid human tricks” during girls PE, stories of avoiding certain vice principals who would point out the length of your hair (boys) or wearing inappropriate tops and jeans (girls) like Lori Miller’s cut-off long-john underwear top. We also identified our favorite teachers and why they had such an influence on us one way or another and how some met future spouses.
In our school hymn, one of the stanzas says, “The friendships dear we have made while here are a treasure more than gold.” As our time together came to an end, my only regret was that I hadn’t become better acquainted with these marvelous classmates of mine all those long years ago. I’m already looking forward to our 50th reunion!
Chad Hawkes is a fifth grade teacher at North Park Elementary School. He can be reached by email at chad.hawkes@ccsdut.org.