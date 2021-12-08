It’s kind of interesting how we all view our own birthdays and celebrate or not celebrate them accordingly.
This week we are celebrating my father’s birthday. He’ll be ninety years-young. I say young because those of you who know my dad, Joseph Hawkes, know he very seldom ever lets any “grass grow under his feet,” so to speak, and is active in all aspects of his life.
My dad has seen and lived a tremendous amount of history in his 90 years, and we’ve been fortunate as his offspring to grow up in his care and benefit from his experiences and wisdom, much of which ensured my living to adulthood.
Dad grew up in Pocatello, where he split time between in-town living and summertime on the family ranch in Squirrel (yes, it’s actually a real place) with his folks and his siblings. He spent lots of time with friends hiking and exploring in the miles of lava fields that surround the area, shooting his .22 rifle and camping out. He became involved in Scouting at an early age, which would become a thread of strength and example throughout his life of service to others.
I often hear my grown children comment (now that they have kids of their own that they can't comprehend how we were able to handle all of them when they were little and how much they appreciate us now, remembering those years at home. I wonder the same thing about my dad. He was always there for us and made time to be a part of our lives even when I’m sure he had myriad other things to do.
When we were still “wrasslin” age, Dad would come home and drop down on all fours pretending to be a horse, and we’d all pile on eager for a ride and would squeal with excitement when the horse suddenly bucked and twisted, sending us all flying off in different directions. Then we’d shout “Do it again! Do it again!” until our poor horse collapsed in a heap in the middle of the living room corral.
Dad made us homemade rubber band guns from scrap wood laying around the garage and cut up bike tire inner tubes for rubber bands. We’d spend hours chasing each other about firing our plywood dueling pieces.
Dad always had a load of soil brought into the yard when we’d move to a new house just so we’d have a place to play with our army men and toy trucks. Neighborhood kids came everyday after school where allies and axis troops engaged in merciless dirt clod wars, both winners and losers going home shrouded in dirt clod shrapnel. Mom wasn’t too impressed with the resulting strain on the washing machine
Dad always took time to encourage us in areas where he saw our strengths and potential. I guess you could say the only abuse that ever went on in our home was that of a musical nature. A budding French horn player, saxophonist, trombonist and pianist made for some gnarly “jam sessions” as we siblings practiced at home. Dad and Mom attended ALL our concerts, even the ones where you could actually hear John Phillip Sousa rolling over in his grave while plugging his ears. Mom and Dad sat through them all.
Dad (and Mom) sacrificed a great deal for all of us kids at one time or another, some of which we never realized or understood until we were older and gone from home. Supporting all of us on missions, college tuition assistance and family support must’ve been a pretty hefty load to take on. Through it all, Dad continues to serve in the community with his unwavering work ethic and love of others.
My nephew happens to work for Logan city and shares my dad's name (Joseph). When he was asked if he was related to “Spiderman,” he naturally inquired about it, and the response that his grandfather resembled the famous superhero. “Well, if there’s ever anything that needs to be done or someone’s in need, he shows up, gets the job done, and then disappears!” That's my dad in a nutshell.
My mom often said that the most used words in her daily vocabulary were “Where’s J?” She often said “I gave up trying to find your dad. I’d just wait in one spot long enough and eventually he’d pass by again”.
Dad carries a penny or other small object in his pocket as a reminder to “do a good turn daily,” which is the Boy Scout slogan. His good deeds include everything from giving rides to those walking along the highway, pushing shopping carts into the racks, supplying a meal or even an overnight stay to someone in need. Dad worked directly with at least one hundred foreign exchange students and personally invited 10 into our home to live over the years, changing our lives and theirs for the better.
Dad continues to bless our lives and those in our valley in countless ways. He’s shared his home and dinner table with hundreds of friends, family and total strangers over the years. Being a veteran himself, dad's service in our local veterans association has been admirable.
Father of the Year? Citizen of the Year? In this son's opinion, I couldn’t have asked for a better man as a father, so happy birthday to my dad, the original Spiderman.
Chad Hawkes is a fifth grade teacher at North Park Elementary School. He can be reached by email at chad.hawkes@ccsdut.org