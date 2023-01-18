Chad Hawkes new

As the light at the end of my career tunnel is finally visible to the naked eye rather than a pinprick of the universe viewed from the Hubble telescope, I’ve begun the arduous task of determining what to do with everything I’ve collected over the years in my classroom.

I can partially relate to those folks on the show “Extreme Hoarding” when they find a Pez dispenser under half a ton of garbage and refuse to part with it because it has “sentimental value.” Hah!

