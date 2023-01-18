As the light at the end of my career tunnel is finally visible to the naked eye rather than a pinprick of the universe viewed from the Hubble telescope, I’ve begun the arduous task of determining what to do with everything I’ve collected over the years in my classroom.
I can partially relate to those folks on the show “Extreme Hoarding” when they find a Pez dispenser under half a ton of garbage and refuse to part with it because it has “sentimental value.” Hah!
Well, I guess that could be true. I found a dried bottle of ink in my desk drawer that I used to ink my homemade quill pen in class when we covered colonial history. I brought in a bunch of feathers and the kids tried their hand at writing with a quill pen, which led to what looked like weird Sharpie cave paintings.
As I’ve started working through my filing cabinets, I’m keenly aware of the method I used for filing away lesson plans and activities. Called “Tsunami filing,” each drawer is flooded with folders tightly stuffed together similar to the layers on a hay bale. I have a file folder labeled “pictures” that holds everything from cutout photos from magazines to class photos and an x-ray of the plate in my neck when I had surgery in 2008. I also use that for Halloween pictures; if it’s not in the pictures file I can usually locate it in the “Pumpkin Walk” folder.
I came across a folder filled with spelling lessons handwritten on overhead transparencies. Anybody remember the overhead projector? I used to think that I was privileged to own one of the first overhead calculators that we could see on the board, a true marvel of technology. I still have that calculator in the cabinet behind my desk right under a stack of colored chalk.
I don’t remember ever coming home from school without having chalk dust smeared all over my dark pants or shirt where I brushed up against it. The chalkboard was nice, though, in that I would drag my fingernails down the length of it to get everyone's attention. I hated the long spongy erasers they came out with, because when I used the eraser, it would roll over and I’d inadvertently scrape my knuckles.
Another cabinet is loaded with VHS tapes that I often used for instruction in the VCR player hooked up under the 20-inch television sitting on a rolling AV cart. The TV was held in place by two straps that were attached to either side of the cart to prevent it from falling on someone. Eventually they mounted it on the wall, which still posed a problem for the students in the back of the room: they couldn’t see it without binoculars. You know, kinda like the nosebleed sections of the Jazz games? I pulled out my VHS tape rewinder and nobody could guess what it was. Remember the phrase “Be kind, rewind” that was printed on the movies we rented?
I also have an old 1979 Newcomb ED-28 four-speed record player with built-in speakers that was handed down to me by a colleague when he retired several years ago. I have a big box of the vinyl records that I listened to when I was growing up and put them on for the kids to listen to every once in a while. I guess they are making a comeback in some circles now, too?
There is an old rotary dial telephone that I brought into class and sits on the back counter, and I've gotten plenty of laughs watching students try to use it; they press on the numbers through the holes in the dial. When they finally figure it out, I tell them they have to hang up and start over when they misdialed the number. Explaining a collect call has been fun, too!
My room is filled with items, both historical and informational. For example, I value the old worn-out comic books and World War II-era safety razor as much as that hoarder would his Pez dispenser. I have a six-foot mannequin dressed in a World War II infantry uniform in the basement that I bring up for my history unit when we cover the U.S. involvement in that war, along with75 WWII model aircraft that I built to display with our social studies unit.
I have hundreds of resource books, kids’ books, and activity books, along with curriculum materials that will need to be sorted. There are boxes, totes and cabinets filled with decorations and signs depicting holiday events, science materials, and depictions of historical events.
The more I dig through some of these files, I often find lessons and units that I think, “I wondered where that went? I need to pull that out and teach it next year.” Or other units that I think “What in the world did I keep that for?” I have long pullout drawers filled with posters, charts and maps. “Mr. Hawkes, what is Yugoslavia?” Maybe it's time to retire those babies.
I have lots of stuff to rehome and get rid of. Anyone want a six-foot WWII mannequin? His name is Sgt. Green and he’d be great for scaring off porch pirates.
