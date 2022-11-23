This time of year I have plenty to be thankful for: hot running water, a warm home, a plentiful selection (although overpriced) of food to choose from, relative peace and safety, opportunities for many outdoor experiences and family and friends that are dear to me. One friend comes to mind as I contemplated my loyal 13 followers on Facebook that I’ve had over the years.
Last week we (educators) received an email from Superintendent Steve Norton announcing his retirement from the Cache County School District this next June. The year after I started my teaching career, we heard that we were going to have a new superintendent in our district. I was curious as to what the new change would bring to not only our schools but our communities. We didn’t have long to wait as he met with the entire district in a series of opening meetings designed to introduce himself to us along with his philosophy on education in general and Cache County educators in particular.
Hearing Steve speak and relate his experiences in education and with family, I came away from those initial meetings with a newfound respect for the myriad of things a superintendent is responsible for — in particular the massive growth that we would experience in the coming years and the subsequent vision he had for our district.
The very first opening faculty meeting we had, Steve stopped in for a quick visit (something he’s continued for the last 27 years), introduced himself and presented us with a large tin of peanut brittle to pass around and munch on during the meeting. One of our faculty members promptly broke a tooth on a piece and then proceeded to ask about workman’s compensation as it happened at school. Ha! That was just one example of the things Steve would deal with big and small during his tenure as our superintendent.
It was my privilege to have one of Steve’s sons in my class that first year (no pressure right?) which was a grand experience. My first parent conference I made sure to prepare everything so I could answer any and all of the questions that he and his wife Kathy might have for me about their son’s education. Unfortunately the parents who met with me just prior to Tyson’s conference picked up ALL my scores and prepared paperwork along with their own and left with them. When the Nortons came in and sat down I looked everywhere trying to find his file, how embarrassing! When it became clear the information was gone, I just looked across the table and said “ I’m sure his scores are good, he’s a great kid.” Steve smiled and said “I’m sure he’s doing great.” Hopefully I’ve been forgiven since then.
We could always depend on Steve dropping in on the first days of school to see how we were doing and ask about us, our class and our families. The Nortons moved into a home in North Logan next door to my parents and started a relationship and friendship with them that would continue for almost three decades. I saw Steve often as I’d go to see my folks and had many conversations (professional and otherwise) over the back fence separating our yards or from the driveway as he’d drive by and stop to visit.
Mowing dad’s lawn in the summer and late fall, I’d be mowing along and all of a sudden there’d be an apple bounce close behind me or near me. I’d look at the apple tree in dad’s yard thinking it was about time for the apples to start dropping — well, it happened to be Steve hiding behind the fence throwing apples at me! After that, every apple that dropped from the tree elicited a scan of the fence line looking for the apple bomber.
Steve and Kathy became an integral part of the care and stewardship of my parents over the years and took an active role in helping my dad care for my mom when she became immobile and homebound. Their visits and offerings of food and comfort (often during the night) reflected the love and kindness that my parents had given to countless others during their lifetime, gestures that I’ll always be grateful for.
There are many out there who have probably had interactions with Steve as he’s navigated through the difficult and sometimes painful decision making processes of negotiating bonds, changes, policies and curriculum with the public. I imagine politics at this level can be brutal and I can’t imagine the grief and personal disappointment he must have had to deal with over the years.
On one occasion, feeling strongly about something that had happened in our school, I sent Steve an email explaining that I felt like a scene from the movie “The Ten Commandments” where the Hebrew slaves were commanded to make bricks without straw and the Egyptian taskmasters were telling the slaves at the end of a whip “Dance you mud turtles!” Steve’s response was “Just keep dancing!”
Early in our careers when we found out we’d be retiring about the same time, we joked that when the day came, we’d “Dance out together into the sunset.” Our conversations over the years have included that statement somewhere. So, to my friend and colleague Steve Norton, I have to ask, what’s it gonna be buddy? How bout a polka?
Chad Hawkes is a fifth grade teacher at North Park Elementary School. He can be reached by email at chad.hawkes@ccsdut.org.
