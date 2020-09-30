Even though the daily temperatures haven’t fallen much yet, summertime is winding down once again, and the valley is beginning to start its pre-winter checklist consisting of colorful leaf arrangements and songbirds packing their bags for Mexico and all points south.
A couple of the many things that I missed out on this summer along with the rest of the world were the Summer Olympics and Major League Baseball. Even though the leagues have restarted their seasons amidst all kinds of changes and adjustments (haven’t we all) I still miss the excitement and buildup to the playoff games and the World Series ending in October. Along with the rest of us, the Boys of Summer were cheated out of a full regular season this year.
Every time I venture up on USU’s campus and pass the field house, I reminisce about the season I played with the Aggie baseball squad and the great memories I have of playing with a swell bunch of guys under very different circumstances than what the club probably experiences today.
After returning from a church mission in the late ’70s I attended fall quarter at USU and talked my buddy Rick Weber into attending baseball tryouts with me in the spring. Things went pretty well during tryouts except for one small hiccup: Our family doctor found a spot on my leg that he deemed “worrisome” and surgically removed it on the same week of final cuts. I managed to get through tryouts that week, and with only a minimum amount of torn stitches made the team along with my buddy Rick.
Baseball in Cache Valley is a “timed” sport since Mother Nature determines all the home schedules and practices. We started the season in February in the Nelson Field House, which was interesting, especially batting practice. Even with the batting cage netting in place, hard-hit balls would skip under the net and ricochet around in the weight room — or worse yet, bean joggers as they ran around the track. Runners learned to time their pace to coincide with the pitches so any line drives or wild pitches could be anticipated and serious injury avoided, kind of like the video game “Frogger.”
Infield practice was an act of futility as well, usually ending in the field house staff telling us to “quit throwing balls all over the place!”
Because of our club status at the university, there wasn’t much of a budget to help with the expenses of running the team. We paid for our practice jerseys and set up chairs for university events for fundraisers. There were no buses or vans for away games so we carpooled, which made things really interesting. Coach made sure all the pitchers never rode in the same vehicle, so if one car didn’t show up we could at least start the game.
Our home games were played at Worthington Field behind Logan High School, and our first few games of the season (late March early April) were usually cancelled on account of snow because it's kind of hard to see the ball with snowflakes hitting you in the face.
We did take a memorable road trip to California, stopping at BYU and Dixie College on the way to Las Vegas. We carpooled the entire trip, an adventure that included getting stranded in the Virgin River Gorge due to an accident and spending three hours out wandering the roadside and sunbathing on the hood of the car. Arriving in California, our eyes were opened as to how baseball is played when you have outside field access available 365 days per year and ground crews who make it their business to make the playing field immaculate. When we arrived in Mt. Sac for an afternoon game, the grounds crew was vacuuming the grass just beyond the infield! Meanwhile, back in Cache Valley there was 3 inches of snow on the ground, and voles were busy tunneling under the pitcher’s mound.
USU had made a name for itself over the years in the sports community in California, especially in men's basketball, so when the local baseball teams heard we were coming to town they assumed we were as accomplished in baseball as the basketball team was in basketball. Hmmmm, not so much. We had a lot of raw talent but lacked the resources and budgets of larger sanctioned schools to be competitive at that level. We held our own in some games and got massively humbled in others. We were still proud to be affiliated with USU and wear our school uniforms in public.
We stayed in homes of folks who had connections to USU and our team (players' relatives), which was nice because we couldn’t afford too many hotel stays on our budget, plus cramming eight guys in a room was a pretty gnarly, rancid experience. Our team learned a lot from that trip and subsequently played more proactively when we got home, even if it meant trying harder to smooth out the vole excavations and divots on our home field.
The friendships I made that season still resonate with me and I still see some of the players around the valley who remember that trip to California years ago.
The USU club of recent years has excelled far beyond what we ever thought was possible back in the early ’80’s, so here’s to you fellas! Go Aggies!
Chad Hawkes is a fifth grade teacher at North Park Elementary School. He can be reached by email at chad.hawkes@ccsdut.org.