I can’t answer for any of the other educators out there (or any other school staff for that matter) who start Day 1 of the school year by mentally calculating the list of benchmarks that need to be checked off until the last day of school, but I myself certainly create one and hope to get to the next benchmark on the list unscathed. We do the same thing with days of the week, don’t we? Monday is the drag-yourself-to-work day all the way to Wednesday's midweek pinnacle to sliding downhill into glorious, anticipated Friday! Just like the Tour De France, we (I) take it one leg at a time, dividing the school year into chunks.
The first section is divided into benchmarks, starting with back-to-school night, Labor Day, weeks of baseline testing, fall break — which used to be called UEA (Utah Enters Anaheim) or the opening of the Utah deer hunt — on to parent conferences, Halloween, Veterans Day assemblies, Thanksgiving and the subsequent shopping mayhem the day after, Christmas break and New Years Day.
The second leg of the school benchmarks I refer to as the “Winter Doldrums.” The weather is cold, often snowy, and it starts getting dark around 4:30 in the afternoon, which means I get to school when it's dark and leave when it's dark. Other than a few federal days off, the winter months are where we get most of our quality teaching in for the year, which we have to juggle as most of the valley leaves on vacation to warmer destinations where the sun happens to be more recognizable than just a fuzzy egg yolk suspended in the inversion.
The third and final chunk of the educational year is spent scheduling testing, testing, preparing for testing, completing training to proctor testing, observing testing, assessing testing and arranging make-up testing for those returning from warmer climates. Amid all the craziness of end-of-year stress, we’re still glad to actually be IN school and not trying to navigate the final months of spring via Zoom meetings and DoorDash deliveries. I understand the need to find out how much was lost during our time underground, but frustration is happening nationwide as a result of the metric tons of paperwork and assessments being implemented to reestablish baselines.
After missing out on being in school, public functions, group gatherings and travel restrictions, it was nice this year to finally get to take the kids on a field trip again (something I thought I’d never hear myself saying ) to our State Capitol and the Hill Aerospace Museum in Roy. For those who have never been to either location, I highly recommend a visit there.
With the rising costs of transportation (fuel) and bus scheduling, it’s getting more and more difficult to plan field trips, especially out of the valley. Unless discretionary funds are specifically set aside by the school for field trips, funds are limited. I’m not sure how much is spent getting high school students to sporting events and extra curricular activities each year, but I’m sure it's significant.
We were able to procure funding for our trip this year as a result of applying for a grant offered by the Capitol Preservation Board at the Capitol building in Salt Lake. Because of their generosity, we were able to take both our classes on the trip at minimal expense. Our fifth-grade trips we used to take to Teton Science School in Kelly, Wyoming, are sadly no more because distance, cost, school and transportation became difficult to manage. I miss those days terribly.
After touring the Capitol we stopped at the aerospace museum on our return trip and spent the afternoon viewing the planes and exhibits housed in the huge hangars just outside the north gate of Hill Air Force Base. The trip not only included planes on the ground but occasional flyovers by the jets and aircraft coming in and out of the base, hence our own personal airshow, and free! Among the many interesting things at the museum are exhibits and displays explaining the circumstances surrounding the creation, testing, missions and capabilities of various aircraft. The information covers a whole range of aviation history during wartime and gives special emphasis to Utah aviators.
When we apply to go on a field trip, one of the questions asked is how we will tie where we’re going and what we’ll be learning to our particular curriculum. I imagine there have been a few educational “creative” descriptions of Lagoon and Disneyland as it relates to physics — like how fast vomit travels when traversing a curve on the rollercoaster compared to a vertical plunge. Teachers can tie anything back into curriculum.
I think I made mention in a previous article about a student years ago who after reading about the mortality rate of many of the 10-man bomber crews during the World War II, gave a moving response to a question in his study guide. Asked “Which of these aircraft would you have liked to fly during WWII and why?” he wrote, “I’d like to fly the single pilot fighter plane cause that way if I crashed, I’d be the only one to die, not my whole crew.” That kid taught his teacher something that day. There’s hope for the future.
Chad Hawkes is a fifth grade teacher at North Park Elementary School. He can be reached by email at chad.hawkes@ccsdut.org.